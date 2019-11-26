Bfree Pizza Bases 360G

Great texture - something to get your teeth into!
These are the most 'authentic' gluten free pizza bases I have ever tried - and I have tried many. My husband does not have to eat gluten free but says these beat any we have had in recent years, and looks forward to pizza nights again. Can't recommend these highly enough.
Best GF pizza bases I've tried. Cooking instructio
Best GF pizza bases I've tried. Cooking instructions not great, I heated the oven to gas mark 7 then turned down to 5/6 to cook seemed to work fine.
Had for my tea tonight and was not very impressed.
Had for my tea tonight and was not very impressed. Needs longer cooking time than stated on packet. Says heat oven to 250c (gas 10) but ovens only go up to 240c (gas 9) !!! Was so disappointed as was really looking forward to a nice free from pizza 😡 Don't think I will bother again, so the search goes on for an decent edible free from pizza. Tesco used to do a frozen free from BBQ chicken pizza but another product they have dropped from their free from range !!! 😡😡☹️
Excellent base and doesn't feel or taste like card
Excellent base and doesn't feel or taste like cardboard. A major success as a newly diagnosed coeliac teenage craving proper pizza.
Really tasty pizza base. So much better than most
Really tasty pizza base. So much better than most pizza bases which end up tasting like cardboard. This is soft and fluffy.