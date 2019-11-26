By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bfree Pizza Bases 360G

Bfree Pizza Bases 360G
£ 3.50
£9.73/kg
each 90g serving contains:
  • Energy975kJ 231kcal
    12%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.5g
    2%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt1.1g
    19%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1083kJ/257kcal

Product Description

  • Stone Baked Pizza Bases
  • Made with bamboo fibre and sourdough this high fibre stone baked pizza base is low in fat and has no refined sugars.
  • At BFree, we believe you can live free, without having to compromise on flavour or quality. Our great tasting products are created with carefully chosen, wholesome, free-from ingredients which help make living a healthy life easier!
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Live free!
  • Low in fat
  • That's amore with some mozzarella, olives & peppers!
  • High in fibre
  • No refined sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Gluten, wheat, nut, egg, soy and dairy free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 360g
  • Low in fat
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Water, Corn Starch, White Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Bamboo Fibre, Wholegrain Rice Flour, Apple Juice Concentrate, Yeast, Maize Flour, Inulin, Rapeseed Oil, Psyllium Husk, Thickening Agents (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Salt, Pea Protein, Sourdough (Fermented Corn), Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Acids (Tartaric Acid, Citric Acid, Malic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Nuts, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. For maximum freshness after opening, place in an airtight container and consume within 2 days.Can be frozen

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings (4 x 90g half pizza bases)

Name and address

  • BFree Foods, Ltd.,
  • 10 Clyde Road,
  • Ballsbridge,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.

Return to

Net Contents

2 x 180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 90g serving*
Energy 1083kJ/257kcal975kJ/231kcal
Fat2.9g2.6g
of which saturates0.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate49.2g44.3g
of which sugars3.5g3.2g
Fibre10g9.0g
Protein3.5g3.2g
Salt1.25g1.1g
* This pack contains 4 servings (4 x 90g half pizza bases)--
Reference intake of an average adult 8,400 kJ/2000 kcal--

Great texture - something to get your teeth into!

4 stars

These are the most 'authentic' gluten free pizza bases I have ever tried - and I have tried many. My husband does not have to eat gluten free but says these beat any we have had in recent years, and looks forward to pizza nights again. Can't recommend these highly enough.

Best GF pizza bases I've tried. Cooking instructio

5 stars

Best GF pizza bases I've tried. Cooking instructions not great, I heated the oven to gas mark 7 then turned down to 5/6 to cook seemed to work fine.

Had for my tea tonight and was not very impressed.

3 stars

Had for my tea tonight and was not very impressed. Needs longer cooking time than stated on packet. Says heat oven to 250c (gas 10) but ovens only go up to 240c (gas 9) !!! Was so disappointed as was really looking forward to a nice free from pizza 😡 Don't think I will bother again, so the search goes on for an decent edible free from pizza. Tesco used to do a frozen free from BBQ chicken pizza but another product they have dropped from their free from range !!! 😡😡☹️

Excellent base and doesn't feel or taste like card

5 stars

Excellent base and doesn't feel or taste like cardboard. A major success as a newly diagnosed coeliac teenage craving proper pizza.

Really tasty pizza base. So much better than most

5 stars

Really tasty pizza base. So much better than most pizza bases which end up tasting like cardboard. This is soft and fluffy.

