Bondi Sands Gradual Tanning Milk 375Ml

Product Description
- Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk
- Sand, sea and sun, the enviable Australian image.
- Enjoy a year-round tan with Bondi Sands innovative dual action Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk. Enriched with aloe vera and vitamin E for healthy, glowing skin, it glides on effortlessly for a long lasting golden tan every time.
- Dual Action Formula
- Bondi Sands innovative dual action gradual tanning formula provides a deep, long lasting natural tan that hydrates the skin with every application.
- Body moisturiser
- Dual action formula
- Cocoa butter scent
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 375ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Isopropyl Palmitate, Bis-PEG-18 Methyl Ether Dimethyl Silane, Cocoglycerides, Dihydroxyacetone, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Glyceryl Stearate, Polyacrylamide, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Erythrulose, Parfum, Propylparaben, Laureth-7, Cetyl Phosphate, Butylparaben, Ethylparaben, Triethanolamine, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate
Storage
Store below 86°F (30°C).
Produce of
Made in Australia
Preparation and Usage
- Step 1 For an even streak free tan ensure your skin is clean and dry prior to application.
- Step 2 Apply Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk evenly onto the skin in a circular motion. Wait until touch dry before dressing.
- Step 3 Use daily to ensure a golden tan throughout the year. Wash hands after use.
Warnings
- WARNING: This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin aging, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
- If swallowed, get medical attention or contact a Poison Control Centre right away.
- FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY.
- AVOID EYE CONTACT.
Recycling info
Pump. Recyclable
Name and address
- Delphic HSE Solutions Ltd,
- GU16 6SH,
- UK.
Return to
- bondisands.com.au
Net Contents
375ml ℮
Safety information
