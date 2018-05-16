Bondi Sands Self Tan Ultra Dark Foam 200Ml

- Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam
- Sand, sea and sun, the enviable Australian image. Experience the next level in tanning with Bondi Sands Ultra Dark Self Tanning Foam. With dual tanning actives and our signature coconut scent, this lightweight self-tanning foam will develop into the darkest Australian tan.
- Salon quality
- Dual action formula
- Coconut scent
- Australian made
- Not tested on animal
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Dihydroxyacetone, Propylene Glycol, Trideceth-9, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Polysorbate 20, Ethoxydiglycol, PEG-5 Ethylhexanoate, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Pantolactone, Parfum, Sodium Metabisulfite, Erythrulose, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, Coumarin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Disodium EDTA, Benzyl Alcohol, Red 4 (CI 14700), Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Blue 1 (CI 42090)
Storage
Store below 86ºF (30°C)
Produce of
Made in Australia
Preparation and Usage
- Step 1 For an even streak free tan, ensure your skin is clean, exfoliated and free of any moisturisers.
- Step 2 Pump foam applicator firmly and apply Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam liberally to a tanning mitt before using a long sweeping motion to legs, arms and body. Use remaining residue on tanning mitt for face, elbows and knees.
- Step 3 Leave foam on skin for at least 6 hours. Shower with warm water and gently pat skin dry. For the darkest longest lasting tan re-apply Bondo Sands Ultra Dark Self Tanning Foam 30 minutes after initial application.
Warnings
- KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
- If swallowed, get medical attention or contact a Poison Control Centre right away. Keep away from eyes. If material accidentally enters the eye, rinse well with plenty of clean water. Stop using this product if you develop redness or itching. Seek medical attention if irritation persists. Do not apply to damaged, inflamed or sensitive skin.
- WARNING: This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin aging, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Distributor address
- Delphic HSE Solutions Ltd,
- GU14 7NA,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
