Bondi Sands Self Tan Lotion Light/Med 200Ml

Product Description
- Self Tanning Lotion
- Sand, sea and sun, the enviable Australian image. Discover the ultimate Australian sun-kissed tan with Bondi Sands Self Tanning Lotion. This lightweight formula is enriched with aloe vera and infused with the scent of fresh coconut, that leaves skin glowing like a day on Bondi beach.
- Salon quality
- Coconut scent
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Dihydroxyacetone, Isopropyl Palmitate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Stearyl Alcohol, Ethoxydiglycol, Propylene Glycol, PPG-20 Methyl Glucose Ether Distearate, Steareth-20, Dimethicone, Polysorbate 60, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Metabisulfite, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Xanthan Gum, Parfum, CI 19140, Methylparaben, Cetyl Phosphate, CI 17200, Butylparaben, Bisabolol, Ethylparaben, CI 42090, Propylparaben, Sodium Hydroxide, Farnesol, Coumarin
Storage
Store below 77°F (25°C).
Produce of
Made in Australia
Preparation and Usage
- Step 1 For an even streak free tan, ensure your skin is clean, exfoliated and free of any moisturisers.
- Step 2 Apply evenly and liberally to face and body with a tanning mitt. Use sparingly on knees and elbows.
- Step 3 Skin may be washed after one hour. For a longer lasting darker tan leave lotion on skin for up to 6 hours. Shower with warm water and gently pat skin dry. For a deeper tan re-apply Bondi Sands Self Tanning Lotion 30 minutes after initial application.
Warnings
- WARNING: This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn.
- Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin aging, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
- If swallowed, seek medical attention or contact a Poison Control Centre immediately. Stop using this product if you develop irritation, redness or itching. If the product enters the eye, wash out thoroughly with plenty of clean water.
- FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. AVOID EYE CONTACT.
Name and address
- Delphic HSE Solutions Ltd,
- GU16 6SH,
- UK.
Return to
- Delphic HSE Solutions Ltd,
- GU16 6SH,
- UK.
- bondisands.com.au
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
