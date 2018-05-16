By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bondi Sands Liquid Gold Tan Oil 270Ml

Bondi Sands Liquid Gold Tan Oil 270Ml
£ 15.00
£5.56/100ml

Product Description

  • Everyday Liquid Gold Gradual Tanning Dry-Oil
  • Bondi Sands Everyday Liquid Gold
  • Sand, sea and sun, the enviable Australian image. With Bondi Sands Everyday Liquid Gold your skin will feel hydrated while developing into a golden glow that is touch dry in seconds.
  • Dual Action Formula
  • Bondi Sands innovative dual action gradual tanning formula provides a deep, long lasting natural looking tan that hydrates the skin with every application.
  • The Australian tan
  • Dual action formula
  • Coconut scent
  • Australian made
  • Not tested on animals
  • Pack size: 270ML

Information

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Dihydroxyacetone, PEG-8, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Pentylene Glycol, Sodium Metabisulphite, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Fragrance Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, 1 2, Hexanediol Caprylyl Glycol, Erythrulose, Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Crosspolymer, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, Coumarin, Xanthan Gum, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil

Storage

Store below 86°F (30°C)

Produce of

Made in Australia

Preparation and Usage

  • Step 1
  • For an even streak free tan ensure your skin is clean and dry prior to application.
  • Step 2
  • Apply Everyday Liquid Gold evenly onto the skin in a circular motion. Wait until touch dry before dressing.
  • Step 3
  • Use daily to ensure a golden tan throughout the year. Wash hands after use.

Warnings

  • WARNING: This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may oncrease the risk of skin aging, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.
  • KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
  • If swallowed, get medical attention or contact a Poison Control Centre right away. Keep away from eyes. If material accidentally enters the eye, rinse well with plenty of clean water. Stop using this product if you develop redness or itching. Seek medical attention if irritation persists. Do not apply to damaged, inflamed or sensitive skin.

Recycling info

Pump. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Delphic HSE Solutions Ltd,
  • GU14 7NA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Delphic HSE Solutions Ltd,
  • GU14 7NA,
  • UK.
  • bondisands.com.au

Net Contents

270ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

