Bondi Sands Liquid Gold Self Tan Oil 150Ml

Product Description
- Liquid Gold Self Tanning Dry-Oil
- Bondi Sands Liquid Gold
- Sand, Sea and Sun, the enviable Australian image. With bondi sands liquid gold your skin will be left with a golden glow that is touch dry in seconds.
- The Australian tan
- Coconut scent
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Dihydroxyacetone, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Erythrulose, Pentylene Glycol, Sodium Metabisulfite, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Fragrance (Parfum), 1, 2-Hexanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate/VP Copolymer, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Xanthan Gum, CI 14700, CI 19140, CI 42090
Storage
Store below 86°F (30°C)
Preparation and Usage
- Step 1: For an even streak free tan use the bondi sands exfoliating mitt to ensure skin is clean and smooth.
- Step 2: Lightly moisturise hands, knees and any dry areas prior to application.
- Step 3: Apply liquid gold directly onto skin and use the bondi sands self-tanning mitt to smooth oil over your legs, arms and body using long sweeping motions. Use remaining residue on self-tanning mitt for face, elbows and knees.
- Step 4: Dress and go. No shower necessary.
Warnings
- WARNING: This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin aging, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. If swallowed, get medical attention or contact a Poison Control Centre right away. Stop using this product if you develop redness or itching.
- FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. AVOID EYE CONTACT.
Distributor address
- Delphic HSE Solutions Ltd,
- GU16 6SH,
- UK.
Return to
- Delphic HSE Solutions Ltd,
- GU16 6SH,
- UK.
- www.bondisands.com.au
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
