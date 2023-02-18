We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Duracell Plus 9V 1 Pack

When you need the power of reliability for your everyday electronics, there are Duracell Plus batteries. These multipurpose alkaline 9V batteries are part of a wide range of Duracell batteries that give you the freedom to take your devices wherever you are. What makes these batteries exceptional is their longevity - Duracell plus 9V alkaline has 100% life guaranteed*. Whether you're powering toys or tools, make sure it's with reliability Plus power... with Duracell.
6LR61/MN1604 E-Block/ Transistor9V Alkaline© Duracell.
• IDEAL PERFORMANCE: This Duracell 9V battery is ideal for powering all your everyday devices with up to 100% life guarenteed*• LEAKAGE PREVENTION: The top closure helps prevent our 9V batteries from leakage• SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING: The 0% plastic battery packaging is 100% recyclable• DURABILITY: Our technologies keep unused batteries fresh for up to 5 years in their packaging**• TRUSTED: Duracell was part of the 1969 Apollo 11 mission to become the first battery on the moon• *Commercial guarantee vs. the Minimum Average Duration across 2021 IEC 9V battery tests. Results may vary by device or usage pattern (IEC's website) **ambient storage

