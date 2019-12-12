By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Clipper Organic Everyday 100 Teabags

4(5)Write a review
Clipper Organic Everyday 100 Teabags
£ 3.80
£3.80/100g

Product Description

  • 100 Unbleached Bags of Everyday Organic Tea
  • Design: www.bigfish.co.uk
  • To find out more visit clipper-teas.com
  • A beautifully rich, full-bodied blend from some of the world's finest organic tea gardens.
  • All our organic products are grown in a way that preserves the natural balance of the environment and will help sustain people, wildlife and the land for the future
  • We're dedicated to creating delicious teas that are beautiful inside and out. We use only the highest quality, natural ingredients, add nothing artificial and strive to improve the welfare of the workers. No wonder clipper tastes so good.
  • Have you tried our delicious green tea?
  • Clipper Organic Pure Green Tea
  • Clipper Organic Green Tea & Lemon
  • Organic
  • Natural, fair & delicious
  • Plastic-free tea bags
  • A seriously moreish blend

Information

Ingredients

Organically Grown Black Tea

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Origin Free Text - Imported ingredients, blended and packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to make a perfect cup of tea
  • This is how we do it: Always use fresh water, pour it over the tea bag while it's still boiling and allow to brew for 2-4 minutes. The rest is up to you.

Number of uses

100 Count

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Clipper,
  • c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • 2 River View,
  • The Meadows Business Park,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB,

Return to

  • Clipper Customer Information,
  • c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • 2 River View,
  • The Meadows Business Park,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB,
  • UK.
  • Visit www.clipper-teas.com

Net Contents

312g

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Excellent tea in compost friendly bags

5 stars

At last! A great tasting tea in plastic-free tea bags. I can compost these bags with a clear conscience.

Great taste worth getting up for

5 stars

The taste is like as a child that was made from tea leaves

Need more information on the website!

1 stars

Once again it no information on whether this contains sugar. So unable to make like for like comparison. Must try harder, this information is of the utmost importance! Must try harder.

Country of origin UK?

4 stars

I like to know where the tea was grown and you state country of origin as being UK. Didn't know we grew tea here. Better information please.

Lovely tea, highly recommended!

5 stars

Lovely tea, highly recommended!

