Clipper Organic Everyday 100 Teabags

Excellent tea in compost friendly bags
At last! A great tasting tea in plastic-free tea bags. I can compost these bags with a clear conscience.
Great taste worth getting up for
The taste is like as a child that was made from tea leaves
Need more information on the website!
Once again it no information on whether this contains sugar. So unable to make like for like comparison. Must try harder, this information is of the utmost importance! Must try harder.
Country of origin UK?
I like to know where the tea was grown and you state country of origin as being UK. Didn't know we grew tea here. Better information please.
Lovely tea, highly recommended!
