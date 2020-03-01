We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Yarden Houmous Garlic & Red Pepper 250G

Yarden Houmous Garlic & Red Pepper 250G

Product Description

  • Dip/salad of chickpeas with garlic and red pepper.
  • Houmous Garlic + Red Pepper *
  • *RI = Reference Intakes of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher under rabbanut Kiryat Gat inspection
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Chickpeas (47%) (Water, Chickpeas, Acidity Regulator (E500)), Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Seed Paste (14.5%), Water, Salt, Olive Oil, Dried garlic (0.9%), Acid (Citric Acid), Spices (Black Pepper, Paprika Powder), Dried Red Bell Pepper (0.3%), Preservative (E202), Dried Parsley

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sesame

Storage

Keep refrigerated at +4°C.Use by: see cover.

Produce of

Product of Israel

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Importer address

  • Osem UK Ltd,
  • 7-8 Hemmels Park,
  • Laindon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF.

Return to

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1427kJ/345kcal
Fat 31g
Of which are saturates 3.1g
Carbohydrate 9.0g
Of which are sugars 0.3g
Protein 6.0g
Salt 1.3g

Smooth & tasty

5 stars

Been getting this as an alternative to Sabra as Tesco don't stock it.... I have to say, it's just as good as Sabra but much cheaper. Really creamy, smooth and flavoursome. My new favourite houmous.

