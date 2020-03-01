Yarden Houmous Garlic & Red Pepper 250G

Smooth & tasty
Been getting this as an alternative to Sabra as Tesco don't stock it.... I have to say, it's just as good as Sabra but much cheaper. Really creamy, smooth and flavoursome. My new favourite houmous.
Cooked Chickpeas (47%) (Water, Chickpeas, Acidity Regulator (E500)), Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Seed Paste (14.5%), Water, Salt, Olive Oil, Dried garlic (0.9%), Acid (Citric Acid), Spices (Black Pepper, Paprika Powder), Dried Red Bell Pepper (0.3%), Preservative (E202), Dried Parsley
Keep refrigerated at +4°C.Use by: see cover.
Product of Israel
Pack contains 8 servings
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1427kJ/345kcal
|Fat
|31g
|Of which are saturates
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|9.0g
|Of which are sugars
|0.3g
|Protein
|6.0g
|Salt
|1.3g
