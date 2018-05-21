Tesco 100 Led Warm White Fairy Lights

Lovely garden lights
Bought this on line and very happy with product. Lots of warm golden light in garden now and easy to switch on and off - unlike cheaper versions.
Great lights
Bought one set in store and was very happy once installed with the length of wire/number of lights and the colour warm white gives a lovely look and atmosphere in the garden, went to buy another set and already sold out, not surprised as price was very reasonable. Luckily I was able to purchase my second set online.
Excellent
Easy to install. Fitted perfectly in my garden and made a nice feature