Tesco 100 Led Warm White Fairy Lights

Tesco 100 Led Warm White Fairy Lights
£ 10.00
Product Description

  • 11.9m cable length, with a 1m distance between solar panel and first bulb
  • Warm white LED
  • Up to 8 hours of illumination
  • Perfect for hanging across fencing and/or around trees in the garden

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Lovely garden lights

5 stars

Bought this on line and very happy with product. Lots of warm golden light in garden now and easy to switch on and off - unlike cheaper versions.

Great lights

5 stars

Bought one set in store and was very happy once installed with the length of wire/number of lights and the colour warm white gives a lovely look and atmosphere in the garden, went to buy another set and already sold out, not surprised as price was very reasonable. Luckily I was able to purchase my second set online.

Excellent

5 stars

Easy to install. Fitted perfectly in my garden and made a nice feature

