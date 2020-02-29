Tesco Picnic Rug

Product Description
- L150xW130cm
- Polyester face and polyethylene backing
- Features handle for easy transportation
- - For simple storage and ease of transport, the picnic rug can be rolled up and transported via a convenient carry handle.
- Perfect for bringing along to picnics or on trips to the beach, this picnic rug from Tesco helps you to make the most of summer days. With a soft fleece front and grey check pattern, the picnic rug is sure to stand out wherever you go. In order to keep both you and your picnic warm and dry, the blanket also features a waterproof backing.
Information
