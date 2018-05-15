By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Inflatable Lounge Chair Grey

  • Suitable for indoor or outdoor use
  • Flocked top with vinyl sides and bottom
  • Chair H85xDia.74cm, footstool H58xDia.57cm
  • Suitable for indoor or outdoor use, this inflatable lounge chair with footstool folds down to a compact size for easy storage and travel. With an angled backrest, vinyl sides and soft-flocked top, the chair offers exceptional comfort and is perfect for relaxing, watching TV or playing video games.

Excellent value

This is perfect for my grandson to sit on while playing his PlayStation and even better that I got it while it was half price.

