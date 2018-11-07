By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Downy Double Airbed

Tesco Downy Double Airbed
£ 15.00
  • Sturdy pre-tested vinyl
  • Interlocking quick release valve
  • Comfortable flocked sleeping surface
  • - This airbed when inflated measures approximately L188 x W133 x H22cm.
  • Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, this double air bed from Tesco is made from a sturdy pre-tested vinyl and has a sturdy coil beam construction. The sleeping surface is finished with a comfortable flocked top that prevents your sheets from slipping and provides a soft velvety feel. For convenience, there is an interlocking quick release valve and a heavy-duty repair patch is included. Pump sold separately.

This look different... It's not a double...

This look different... It's not a double...

Double air bed

Great value for money with good quality material. Looking forward to using

Get what you pay for

It's an ok air bed. We've used it fairly frequently since buying it and so long as you put something on top of it before you sleep it's comfy enough. Deflates really quickly, and the rubber makes alot of noise when you move around on it.

Just No

It keeps getting holes! I bought 2 and when I blew them up they had holes really soon so I’m onto third one and it has patches because it has holes too!

It's fine

Not a luxury item but for the price you wouldn't expect one. It's comfy easy to set up and deflate. Always good to have a blow up bed

