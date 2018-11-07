Tesco Downy Double Airbed

This look different... It's not a double...
Double air bed
Great value for money with good quality material. Looking forward to using
Get what you pay for
It's an ok air bed. We've used it fairly frequently since buying it and so long as you put something on top of it before you sleep it's comfy enough. Deflates really quickly, and the rubber makes alot of noise when you move around on it.
Just No
It keeps getting holes! I bought 2 and when I blew them up they had holes really soon so I’m onto third one and it has patches because it has holes too!
It's fine
Not a luxury item but for the price you wouldn't expect one. It's comfy easy to set up and deflate. Always good to have a blow up bed