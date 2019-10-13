By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Downy Single Airbed

Tesco Downy Single Airbed
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

  • Sturdy pre-tested vinyl
  • Interlocking quick release valve
  • Comfortable flocked sleeping surface
  • - This airbed when inflated measures approximately L186 x W71 x H22cm.
  • Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, this single air bed from Tesco is made from a sturdy pre-tested vinyl and has a sturdy coil beam construction. The sleeping surface is finished with a comfortable flocked top that prevents your sheets from slipping and provides a soft velvety feel. For convenience, there is an interlocking quick release valve and a heavy-duty repair patch is included. Pump sold separately.

RUBBISH! product not worth the money!

1 stars

Rubbish! Deflated itself in under 1 hour! Would never recommend this product to anyone!

Did as expected and stayed up all weekend

5 stars

Bought as previous airbeds now keep deflating in the night, comfy enough and stayed up

Value for money

5 stars

I bought this to stay with a friend who had just moved home had good sleep perfect for short stays or camping

Splendid

5 stars

Serves very well, durable and quite comfy. Purchased it a while ago, I believe it's a splendid value for money

Good cheap bed

4 stars

Suited my 7 year old perfectly for a night at Grandads

Comfy and easy to use.

4 stars

Bought these for my daughters sleepover party. We have our own pump so easy to inflate and sturdy quality. Did the job at a reasonable price.

Great value

5 stars

Bought two of these, good quality and great value!

Only ok if you have the right pump

1 stars

Product description says there is no pump included but does not tell you what sort of pump you will need. Bought it to try with various pumps at home. None of them were suitable so I had to return the product :-(@

No frills comfort

4 stars

Great item for the price and made really well and comfy to sleep on, the material was better then I excepted only complaint I found is in the product description it mentioned nothing about needing a wide nozel pump and because of this I expected to be able to use a normal type pump (bike pump) instead I had to blow both mattresses up myself not that it took long but it would of been a good idea to specify what pump is needed.

Very useful

5 stars

I bought this in an emergency for a unexpected overnight guest. They assure me that it was very comfortable x

