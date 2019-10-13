Tesco Downy Single Airbed

RUBBISH! product not worth the money!
Rubbish! Deflated itself in under 1 hour! Would never recommend this product to anyone!
Did as expected and stayed up all weekend
Bought as previous airbeds now keep deflating in the night, comfy enough and stayed up
Value for money
I bought this to stay with a friend who had just moved home had good sleep perfect for short stays or camping
Splendid
Serves very well, durable and quite comfy. Purchased it a while ago, I believe it's a splendid value for money
Good cheap bed
Suited my 7 year old perfectly for a night at Grandads
Comfy and easy to use.
Bought these for my daughters sleepover party. We have our own pump so easy to inflate and sturdy quality. Did the job at a reasonable price.
Great value
Bought two of these, good quality and great value!
Only ok if you have the right pump
Product description says there is no pump included but does not tell you what sort of pump you will need. Bought it to try with various pumps at home. None of them were suitable so I had to return the product :-(@
No frills comfort
Great item for the price and made really well and comfy to sleep on, the material was better then I excepted only complaint I found is in the product description it mentioned nothing about needing a wide nozel pump and because of this I expected to be able to use a normal type pump (bike pump) instead I had to blow both mattresses up myself not that it took long but it would of been a good idea to specify what pump is needed.
Very useful
I bought this in an emergency for a unexpected overnight guest. They assure me that it was very comfortable x