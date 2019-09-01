Doesn’t work you get what you pay for obviously
Opened box all ok with plugs accessories but simply didn’t work. Asthmatic wheeze and no power intermittent blow . Is being returned unfortunately wanted it for air bed bought at same time for this last weekend. Lucky someone had a foot pump to save the day and my back. Wait to see if refund is forthcoming.?
Perfect
Just what I wanted for little ones pool. Works fantastic
Nice and small
Small, light and easy to use. Great food small inflatables
Tesco Electric Pump saved time & energy.
Have a plastic blow up bath, pumped air by foot, took a long time, with the Tesco Electric Pump only took seconds, marvellous.