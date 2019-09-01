By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Electric Pump

Tesco Electric Pump
£ 15.00
  • Powered by transformer or 12V car plug
  • 3 valve adaptors
  • Inflates and deflates
  • - Powered by transformer or 12V car plug.
  • - 3 valve adaptors.
  • - Inflates and deflates.
  • - This electric pump from Tesco provides a swifter, simpler and far less tiring method of blowing up inflatables than using lung power alone. The pump can be powered in 2 different ways - a transformer of voltage 220-240V or a 12V car plug. It comes with 3 different valve adaptors for use with just about every inflatable, including airbeds and pools.
  • The inflation process couldn't be easier. Once the pump has been plugged in, fitted with the correct valve and connected to an inflatable it's a simple case of pressing the on switch. The pump even has a deflation port so that an inflatable can be quickly taken down and packed away. It's so lightweight and compact that it's perfect for taking on your travels, too.

4 Reviews

Doesn’t work you get what you pay for obviously

1 stars

Opened box all ok with plugs accessories but simply didn’t work. Asthmatic wheeze and no power intermittent blow . Is being returned unfortunately wanted it for air bed bought at same time for this last weekend. Lucky someone had a foot pump to save the day and my back. Wait to see if refund is forthcoming.?

Perfect

5 stars

Just what I wanted for little ones pool. Works fantastic

Nice and small

5 stars

Small, light and easy to use. Great food small inflatables

Tesco Electric Pump saved time & energy.

5 stars

Have a plastic blow up bath, pumped air by foot, took a long time, with the Tesco Electric Pump only took seconds, marvellous.

