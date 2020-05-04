By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Inflatable Pillow

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Inflatable Pillow
£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Product Description

  • Ideal for sleepovers, camping and car trips
  • Sturdy coil beam construction
  • Made from sturdy pre-tested vinyl with a flocked surface
  • - 16.5" x 10" x 4"/42cm x 26cm x 10cm Flocked Air Camp Pillow
  • - Safety valve
  • - Sturdy pre-tested vinyl
  • - Sturdy coil beam construction
  • - Easy to carry
  • - Comfortable flocked surface
  • - For use as a pillow or a cushioned seat
  • - Full color box
  • - Contents: One pillow, repair patch

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Too small

2 stars

Smaller than expected and uncomfortable. It’s so small it took me Literally 3 blows to inflate it. Doesn’t work for me.

Should have bought one sooner!

5 stars

Delighted with this pillow, stays up well, is very comfortable and a nice size. Uses to create comfort are endless! I use in the car and at home as well as camping.

Ideal for my purpose

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Used partially inflated as a cushion, to sit on during meetings where the seats are too hard for long term comfort. Saves a numb bottom! Very well made for the price and looks ideal for use as a camping pillow

Great for camping

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

I bought this a month ago and its still going find

Usually bought next

Tesco Downy Double Airbed

£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Tesco Downy Single Airbed

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Tesco 2 Man Tent Single Layer

£ 22.00
£22.00/each

Tesco Inflatable Lounge Chair Grey

£ 20.00
£20.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here