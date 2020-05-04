Tesco Inflatable Pillow

Too small
Smaller than expected and uncomfortable. It’s so small it took me Literally 3 blows to inflate it. Doesn’t work for me.
Should have bought one sooner!
Delighted with this pillow, stays up well, is very comfortable and a nice size. Uses to create comfort are endless! I use in the car and at home as well as camping.
Ideal for my purpose
Used partially inflated as a cushion, to sit on during meetings where the seats are too hard for long term comfort. Saves a numb bottom! Very well made for the price and looks ideal for use as a camping pillow
Great for camping
I bought this a month ago and its still going find