Tesco 2 Man Tent Single Layer

Delaminating poles.
After putting the tent up only 3 or 4 time one of the rods that made up one of the poles began to break up. Feels like fine skelfs in the hand and fingers. The tent itself is fine but without the poles it just so much cloth.
Great buy, the kids loved it
Zips broke...all of them! Fly screen zip went first followed by the door zip. You get what you pay for the money....
Avoid
Tent is ok, however the poles are very poor quality and snapped putting up the tent. Obviously this is a light duty tent, but the poles shouldn't break on first use.
Not water resistant like it claims
I bought this tent recently and decided to pitch it in my garden to test it out. It wasn’t a cold/rainy night by any means so when a drizzle happened, i was mildly surprised. I didn’t think much of it until I woke up covered in water, my duvet soaked and water dripping through the walls.