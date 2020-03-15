By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Man Tent Single Layer

2.5(5)Write a review
Tesco 2 Man Tent Single Layer
£ 22.00
£22.00/each

Product Description

  • 1500mm waterproof rating
  • Polyester outer
  • Mosquito mesh doors
  • - Dimensions: L100 x W150 x D200 cm
  • - Polyester outer
  • - Mosquito mesh doors
  • - Dimensions: L100 x W150 x D200 cm
  • This 2-person tent from Tesco is ideal for camping trips, festivals and weekend adventures. Easy to assemble, the tent features a spacious sleeping area and has a 1500mm waterproof rating. It is made from blue and orange polyester with fibreglass poles to keep structure of the tent sturdy. It also includes a polyethylene ground sheet and mosquito mesh doors, helping you to get a peaceful night's sleep without fear of being bitten.

Information

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Delaminating poles.

2 stars

After putting the tent up only 3 or 4 time one of the rods that made up one of the poles began to break up. Feels like fine skelfs in the hand and fingers. The tent itself is fine but without the poles it just so much cloth.

Great buy, the kids loved it

4 stars

Great buy, the kids loved it

Zips broke...all of them! Fly screen zip went fir

3 stars

Zips broke...all of them! Fly screen zip went first followed by the door zip. You get what you pay for the money....

Avoid

2 stars

Tent is ok, however the poles are very poor quality and snapped putting up the tent. Obviously this is a light duty tent, but the poles shouldn't break on first use.

Not water resistant like it claims

2 stars

I bought this tent recently and decided to pitch it in my garden to test it out. It wasn’t a cold/rainy night by any means so when a drizzle happened, i was mildly surprised. I didn’t think much of it until I woke up covered in water, my duvet soaked and water dripping through the walls.

