Fulfil Chocolate Hazenut Whip Vitamin Protein Bar 55G

Fulfil Chocolate Hazenut Whip Vitamin Protein Bar 55G
£ 2.70
£4.91/100g
Product Description

  • High protein bar with hazelnut and milk chocolate with added vitamins with sugars and sweeteners.
  • Excessive consumption can lead to laxative effects.
  • <3g sugar
  • 20g protein
  • 9 vitamins
  • Pack size: 55G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate with Sweetener 25% (Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Flavouring), Milk Protein, Collagen Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerine), Isomalto-Oligosaccharide, Water, Hazelnut Kernels Roasted 4.8%, White Chocolate with Sweetener (Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Flavor), Palm Fat, Chocolate Powder (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sugar), Vitamins (Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin E (Tocopheryl Acetate), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin Hydrochloride), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid), Flavour, Sweetener: (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • Please note that this product is manufactured in a production facility that is working with a big variety of different Raw materials inclusive Gluten, Egg, Nut and Peanut

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • Unit B1,
  • Hume Centre,
  • Parkwest Industrial Park,
  • Nangor Road,
  • Dublin 12,

Return to

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • Unit B1,
  • Hume Centre,
  • Parkwest Industrial Park,
  • Nangor Road,
  • Dublin 12,
  • D12 P3V9,
  • Ireland.
  • T: +353 1 6120656
  • fulfilnutrition.com

Net Contents

55g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gNRV/RI (%)Per serving 55 gNRV/RI (%)
Energy (kJ)1593 kJ876 kJ
Energy (kcal)382 kcal210 kcal
Fat 18 g9.7 g
of which saturates 9 g4.9 g
Carbohydrates27 g15 g
of which sugars 3.5 g1.9 g
of which polyols 23 g13 g
Fiber5.5 g3.1 g
Protein 36 g20 g
Salt 0.2 g0.11 g
Vitamin C 145 mg18280 mg100
Vitamin B6 2.5 mg1821.40 mg100
Vitamin B12 4.5 µg1822.50 µg100
Vitamin E 22 mg18312 mg101
Folic acid 366 µg182201 µg101
Thiamine (Vitamin B1) 2.02 mg1821.11 mg101
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 2.5 mg1811.40 mg100
Niacin (Vitamin B3)29 mg18216 mg100
Pantothenic acid 11 mg1826.02 mg100
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value----
Reference intake of an average adult (8400Kj/2000kcal)----
