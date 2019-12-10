By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Low Alcohol Sparkling White Wine 75Cl

4.5(10)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Low Alcohol Sparkling White Wine 75Cl
£ 2.75
£2.75/75cl

Each glass (125 ml) contains
  • Energy171kJ 41kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 137kJ / 33kcal

Product Description

  • Dealcoholised and carbonated Sauvignon Blanc wine.
  • This zesty sparkling white, made from Spanish Sauvignon Blanc grapes, is full of ripe citrus flavours. We use an innovate technology called `spinning cone´that gently removes the alcohol creating a great tasting drink with less than 0.5% alcohol. Do not store at high temperatures or shake the bottle. Open with care. Goes with Grilled chicken or fish.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Fresh & fruity
  • From grapes picked at night for flavour
  • Dealcoholised and carbonated Sauvignon blanc wine
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dealcoholised Sauvignon Blanc Wine, Glycerine, Concentrated Grape Juice, Carbon Dioxide, Citric Acid, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Milk Proteins.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites and milk.

Tasting Notes

  • This zesty sparkling white, made from Spanish Sauvignon Blanc grapes, is full of ripe citrus flavours and a refreshing fizz.

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

0.4

Producer

Felix Solis SL

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Antolin Gonzalez

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Grapes undergo strict controls in the vineyards to decide the correct moment to be harvested and transformed into a wine with the right amount of sugar and acidity. We use an innovative technology called "spinning cone" that gently removes the alcohol, creating a great tasting drink with less than 0.5% alcohol.

History

  • Our Felix Solís SL winery was founded in April 1975 and has streamlined production facilities and state of the art warehousing all on site. We combine traditional methods of vine cultivation with modern winemaking via our experienced winemakers. The Solis family owns (400 hectares) and works in partnership with 5.000 family-owned vine growers. From vine to bottle, this winery has the best equipment to ensure quality control at every stage.

Regional Information

  • This wine is made from grapes grown in the sun-ripened vineyards of central Spain. Very hot days during the summer, cold nights during the winter and low rainfall all year round contribute to the aromatic quality of the wines. The climate is moderated by altitude, as the plains lie over 1000 metres above sea level, thus improving the conditions for agriculture, with vineyards and olive trees dominating the landscape.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: Back of Label

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. To enjoy at its best drink within 1 year of purchase. Once open, refrigerate and drink within 2 days.

Produce of

Produce of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Open with care.
  • Goes with grilled chicken or fish.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Felix Solis S.L.,
  • Autovía del Sur Km. 199,
  • Valdepeñas,
  • España.

Importer address

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy137kJ / 33kcal171kJ / 41kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate9.9g12.4g
Sugars1.3g1.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.7g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

10 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Cheers

5 stars

I’ve tried many low alcohol wines. This is by far the best. Very well done.

Not really wine but a good alternative. This is a

4 stars

Not really wine but a good alternative. This is a pleasant drink at an excellent price. Many low alcohol wines taste rather ugly, this does not and therefore is the best wine alternative I have found to date. I prefer my wine on the dry side so will keep looking but I will certainly be buying this again.

Not for me

1 stars

I do not like grapejuice and other ingredients posing as wine.However it is not so bad as the red version

This is excellent- actually tastes like wine and i

5 stars

This is excellent- actually tastes like wine and is nice and dry

Try this is not bad

4 stars

Surprisingly drinkable would recommend

Excellent low alcohol alternative.

5 stars

Closest to the real thing can find. Many other low alcohol varieties have an 'off taste'. This sparkling white, and the sparkling rosé work very well.

Surprised it tasted so good

5 stars

Surprised it tasted so good. Could quite happily drink this.

The best alcohol low alcohol fizz I have tasted

4 stars

Good presentation, nice "pop" when you remove the cork, pours beautifully, quite dry but would prefer it to be a little drier. Would buy again and certainly can recommend it.

The pop of the cork the sparkling wine, a perfect

5 stars

The pop of the cork the sparkling wine, a perfect drink with our Christmas dinner, something we could all share without the worry of drink driving. Even our granddaughter could share a small amount and feel grown up and included with the festivities. Would most definitely buy it again as its suitable for any occasion.

For someone trying to cut back on my Gin, I have b

5 stars

For someone trying to cut back on my Gin, I have been trying non-alcoholic wine as a substitute/alternative especially around this time of year. By far, of those I have tried, this is the best - for me anyway. It is less "sugary" and "grapey" as some of the others - one might as well drink grape juice. This is definitely much more like a Cava and is drier without being bitter. I hope it isn't a "seasonal" line and will be stocked all year round. Especially brilliant for celebrations, people who are driving or for anyone wishing to have a refreshing drink.

