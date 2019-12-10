Tesco Low Alcohol Sparkling White Wine 75Cl

Cheers
I’ve tried many low alcohol wines. This is by far the best. Very well done.
Not really wine but a good alternative. This is a pleasant drink at an excellent price. Many low alcohol wines taste rather ugly, this does not and therefore is the best wine alternative I have found to date. I prefer my wine on the dry side so will keep looking but I will certainly be buying this again.
Not for me
I do not like grapejuice and other ingredients posing as wine.However it is not so bad as the red version
This is excellent- actually tastes like wine and is nice and dry
Try this is not bad
Surprisingly drinkable would recommend
Excellent low alcohol alternative.
Closest to the real thing can find. Many other low alcohol varieties have an 'off taste'. This sparkling white, and the sparkling rosé work very well.
Surprised it tasted so good
Surprised it tasted so good. Could quite happily drink this.
The best alcohol low alcohol fizz I have tasted
Good presentation, nice "pop" when you remove the cork, pours beautifully, quite dry but would prefer it to be a little drier. Would buy again and certainly can recommend it.
The pop of the cork the sparkling wine, a perfect drink with our Christmas dinner, something we could all share without the worry of drink driving. Even our granddaughter could share a small amount and feel grown up and included with the festivities. Would most definitely buy it again as its suitable for any occasion.
For someone trying to cut back on my Gin, I have been trying non-alcoholic wine as a substitute/alternative especially around this time of year. By far, of those I have tried, this is the best - for me anyway. It is less "sugary" and "grapey" as some of the others - one might as well drink grape juice. This is definitely much more like a Cava and is drier without being bitter. I hope it isn't a "seasonal" line and will be stocked all year round. Especially brilliant for celebrations, people who are driving or for anyone wishing to have a refreshing drink.