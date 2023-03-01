We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

J2o Orange & Passion Fruit 250Mlx4

image 1 of J2o Orange & Passion Fruit 250Mlx4
£2.65
£0.26/100ml

Per 250ml:

Energy
203kJ
48kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
10g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 81kJ/19kcal

Product Description

  • Orange and Passion Fruit Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • J2O and the J2O logo are registered trade marks of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.
  • Fruit Blend
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 1000ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Orange 15%, Passion Fruit 3%), Orange Fruit from Concentrate (7%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Cans

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake Well & Serve Chilled.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings of 250ml

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

4 x 250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy81kJ/19kcal
Carbohydrate4.1g
of which sugars4.0g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, protein and salt-
