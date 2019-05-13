Honest Kids Organic Berry Juice Drink 6 X 200 Ml

its like water
like water
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 85kJ
Water, Organic Fruit Juices from Concentrate 32% (Grape 24%, Apple 6%, Blackberry 1%, Blackcurrant 1%), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Blackcurrant and Apple Flavourings with other Natural Flavouring
Store cool and dry out of direct sunlight. Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days Best before end: see side of cap or bottle neck.
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside
3 Years
6 x 200ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 200ml (%*)
|Energy
|85kJ
|170kJ
|-
|20kcal
|40kcal (2%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|4.8g
|9.6g (4%)
|Of which sugars
|4.8g
|9.6g (11%)
|Protein
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD - CAPS CONTAIN SMALL PARTS. NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 3 YEARS. OPEN BY HAND
