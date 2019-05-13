By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Honest Kids Organic Berry Juice Drink 6 X 200 Ml

1(1)Write a review
image 1 of Honest Kids Organic Berry Juice Drink 6 X 200 Ml
£ 3.30
£0.28/100ml
Per 200ml serving contains
  • Energy170kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 85kJ

Product Description

  • Still Mixed Fruit Juice Drink
  • Honest Kids juice drinks are simply made with fruit juice, water and natural flavourings for simple and great tasting drinks that your kids will love.
  • All of the fruits in Honest Kids juice drinks are organically sourced, with no added sugar*, colours, sweeteners or preservatives - just simple organic refreshment!
  • *Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • Organic
  • Low-calorie
  • No added sugars - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 1200ml
  • Low-calorie
  • No added sugars

Information

Ingredients

Water, Organic Fruit Juices from Concentrate 32% (Grape 24%, Apple 6%, Blackberry 1%, Blackcurrant 1%), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Blackcurrant and Apple Flavourings with other Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store cool and dry out of direct sunlight. Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days Best before end: see side of cap or bottle neck.

Warnings

  • WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD - CAPS CONTAIN SMALL PARTS. NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 3 YEARS. OPEN BY HAND

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Ltd,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.

Return to

  • Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Ltd,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.
  • 0800 227711
  • drinkhonest.co.uk
  • We welcome your honest feedback sethandbarry@drinkhonest.co.uk

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

6 x 200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml (%*)
Energy 85kJ170kJ
-20kcal40kcal (2%)
Fat 0g0g (0%)
Of which saturates 0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate 4.8g9.6g (4%)
Of which sugars 4.8g9.6g (11%)
Protein 0g0g (0%)
Salt 0g0g (0%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD - CAPS CONTAIN SMALL PARTS. NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 3 YEARS. OPEN BY HAND

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

its like water

1 stars

like water

