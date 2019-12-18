By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pepsi Max Cherry 330Ml X 12 Cans

Pepsi Max Cherry 330Ml X 12 Cans
£ 4.50
£0.11/100ml
Each 330ml can contains:
  • Energy10kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3kJ/0.6kcal

Product Description

  • Low Calorie Cherry Cola Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners
  • This pack is intended to be sold as one complete unit.
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • Maximum taste, no sugar with a cherry kick
  • Pack size: 3960ml
  • No sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Flavourings (including Caffeine), Acids (Phosphoric Acid, Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Storage

Best Before End - See Shoulder of Cans.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings of 330ml

Recycling info

Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Distributor address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.pepsi.co.uk and email us.
  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy 3kJ/0.6kcal10kJ/2kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 0g0g
of which Sugars 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g
Pack contains 12 servings of 330ml--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

