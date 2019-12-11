Cawston Press Sparkling Apple 4X330ml
Product Description
- Sparkling Juice Drink Made with Pressed Apple Juice & Water
- Made with pressed Jonagold, Gala & Braeburn apples with sparkling water. An apple orchard in a can.
- We press & blend best tasting apple varieties Jonagold, Gala & Braeburn with a little water & simply add some sparkle
- 86 calories per can
- Made with pressed juice
- The best picks blended with sparkling water
- Refreshingly crisp
- We only use pressed juice
- Not from concentrate
- No artificial sweeteners
- No added sugar - naturally occurring sugar from fruit
- No colourings or preservatives
- Pack size: 1320ml
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
60% Pressed Apple Juice, Sparkling Water, Antioxidant: Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Can
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy chilled
Additives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Cawston Press,
- The Urban Orchard,
- 3 Tanner Street,
- London,
- SE1 3LE,
- UK.
Return to
- www.cawstonpress.com
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per can
|Energy kJ
|110
|Energy kcal (calories)
|26
|86
|Fat g
|<0.1
|of which saturates g
|0.0
|Carbohydrate g
|6.1
|of which sugars g
|5.8
|19g
|Protein g
|0.1
|Salt g
|0.0
