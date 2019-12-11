By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cawston Press Sparkling Apple 4X330ml

Cawston Press Sparkling Apple 4X330ml
£ 2.50
£0.19/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Sparkling Juice Drink Made with Pressed Apple Juice & Water
  • Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • Made with pressed Jonagold, Gala & Braeburn apples with sparkling water. An apple orchard in a can.
  • We press & blend best tasting apple varieties Jonagold, Gala & Braeburn with a little water & simply add some sparkle
  • 86 calories per can
  • Made with pressed juice
  • The best picks blended with sparkling water
  • Refreshingly crisp
  • We only use pressed juice
  • Not from concentrate
  • No artificial sweeteners
  • No added sugar - naturally occurring sugar from fruit
  • No colourings or preservatives
  • Pack size: 1320ml
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

60% Pressed Apple Juice, Sparkling Water, Antioxidant: Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Can

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy chilled

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Cawston Press,
  • The Urban Orchard,
  • 3 Tanner Street,
  • London,
  • SE1 3LE,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper can
Energy kJ110
Energy kcal (calories)2686
Fat g<0.1
of which saturates g0.0
Carbohydrate g6.1
of which sugars g5.819g
Protein g0.1
Salt g0.0

