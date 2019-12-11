By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cawston Press Elderflower Lemonade 4X330ml

1(1)Write a review
Cawston Press Elderflower Lemonade 4X330ml
£ 2.50
£0.19/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Sparkling Elderflower Lemonade Juice Drink
  • Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • Made with elderflower infusion, squeezed lemons, pressed apples and sparkling water. A summer's walk down a country lane, in a can.
  • Delicate elderflower with pressed lemons & apples
  • Wonderfully light
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Ingredients

Pressed Apple Juice 50%, Sparkling Water, Squeezed Lemon Juice 5%, Elderflower Infusion, Lemon Extract, Antioxidant: Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Can

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy chilled

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Cawston Press,
  • The Urban Orchard,
  • 3 Tanner Street,
  • London,
  • SE1 3LE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Cawston Press,
  • The Urban Orchard,
  • 3 Tanner Street,
  • London,
  • SE1 3LE,
  • UK.
  • www.cawstonpress.com

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper can
Energy kJ95
Energy kcal (calories)2273
Fat g0.1
of which saturates g0.0
Carbohydrate g5.0
of which sugars g4.816g
Protein g0.1
Salt g0.0

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

It tastes quite sharply of lemon and limes. No res

1 stars

It tastes quite sharply of lemon and limes. No resemblance to elderflower

