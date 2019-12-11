By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Robinsons Cordials Pear & Elderflower 500Ml

5(1)Write a review
Robinsons Cordials Pear & Elderflower 500Ml
£ 2.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

Per 250ml diluted†:
  • Energy190kJ 45kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars11g
    12%
  • Salt0.05g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 76kJ/18kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated Pear and Elderflower Flavoured Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • For more information visit https://www.robinsonssquash.co.uk/ or follow @Robinsons on Facebook.
  • Sweetened from natural sources with no artificial colours of flavourings, with real fruit in every drop.
  • - A delicately refreshing Pear & Elderflower Cordial for a sophisticated and fragrant combination.
  • - A great alternative to alcohol
  • - Perfect for picnics, parties and BBQs
  • - Serve with sparkling or still water over ice and garnish with a slice of cucumber
  • - For an alternative to tea or coffee try the Cordial with hot water for a warming fruit drink.
  • - Dilute 1-part Cordial with 6 parts water
  • - Low in sugar and sweetened from natural sources with no artificial colours or flavourings
  • - Real fruit in every drop
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - 500ml per glass bottle; 14 servings per bottle
  • - Also available in Crushed Lime & Mint, Raspberry, Rhubarb & Orange Blossom and Strawberry, Cucumber & Mint flavours.
  • A sophisticated twist to squash with combinations of real fruit and botanical flavours.
  • Robinsons Pear and Elderflower Cordial combines juicy pears and delicate elderflowers for a refreshing fruity drink. This beautiful combination of flavours is inspired by our English heritage and is simply delicious when mixed with still, sparkling or hot water.
  • Since 1823 Robinsons has been making delicious fruit drinks. Our experts have now crafted this deliciously refreshing Pear & Elderflower cordial. Pairing juicy pears with delicate elderflower for the perfect refreshing drink.

By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices and Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead

  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Pear Juice from Concentrate (14%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Pear and Elderflower Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Refrigerate after opening.Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served with ice and a slice of cucumber
  • Shake well.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 14 servings

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml Diluted†
Energy 76kJ/18kcal
Carbohydrate 4.2g
of which Sugars 4.2g
Salt 0.02g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates and protein-
†Dilute 1 part concentrate with 6 parts water. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers-
Bottle contains 14 servings-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

refreshing

5 stars

Tastes delicious, and refreshing.

