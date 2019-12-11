Robinson Cordial Raspberry Orange & Rhubarb 500Ml

Delicious with sparkling water if you're in the mo
Delicious with sparkling water if you're in the mood for something fizzy but not too sweet
Fruity
Lovely tasting and refreshing cordial. You don't need much in glass so goes a long way.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 74kJ/17kcal
Water, Sugar, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 12%, Raspberry 1%), Rhubarb Juice from Concentrate (1%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Carrot and Blackcurrant Concentrate, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)
Refrigerate after opening.Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.
500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml Diluted†
|Energy
|74kJ/17kcal
|Carbohydrate
|4.2g
|of which Sugars
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.01g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates and protein
|†Dilute 1 part concentrate with 6 parts water. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers
|Bottle contains 14 servings
