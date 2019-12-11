By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Robinsons Cordials Lime & Mint 500Ml

5(10)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

Per 250ml diluted†:
  • Energy185kJ 43kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars10g
    11%
  • Salt0.05g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 74kJ/17kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated Lime and Mint Flavoured Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • For more information visit https://www.robinsonssquash.co.uk/ or follow @Robinsons on Facebook.
  • Robinsons has used its expertise to craft this delicious Crushed Lime & Mint fruit cordial. Sourcing only juicy limes which have been crushed to get every drop of juice, then expertly blended with a hint of mint.
  • Sweetened from natural sources with no artificial colours or flavourings, with real fruit in every drop.
  • - A zesty and refreshing Crushed Lime & Mint Cordial for a classic combination with a twist.
  • - A great alternative to alcohol including Mojitos
  • - Perfect for socialising occasions, such as picnics, parties and BBQs
  • - Serve with sparkling or still water over ice and garnish with wedges of lime and a sprig of mint
  • - Dilute 1-part Cordial with 6 parts water
  • - Low in sugar and sweetened from natural sources with no artificial colours or flavourings
  • - Real fruit in every drop
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - 500ml per glass bottle; 14 servings per bottle
  • - Also available in Pear & Elderflower, Raspberry, Rhubarb & Orange Blossom and Strawberry, Cucumber & Mint flavours.
  • A sophisticated twist to squash with combinations of real fruit and botanical flavours.
  • Robinsons Crushed Lime and Mint Cordial combining juicy limes crushed to obtain every drop of juice and expertly blended with fresh mint for the perfect refreshing drink. This zesty Cordial is the perfect answer for your lunch, dinner or drinks party, where your guests need an exciting non-alcoholic drink to really make them feel part of your party. It is designed to be mixed into a long drink and is all about the fruit, so deliberately not too sweet.

By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices And Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead

  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 8%, Lime 5%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Lime and Mint Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Refrigerate after opening.Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served with ice and lime
  • Shake well.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 14 servings

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml Diluted†
Energy74kJ/17kcal
Carbohydrate4.1g
of which Sugars4.1g
Salt0.02g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates and protein-
†Dilute 1 part concentrate with 6 parts water. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers-
Bottle contains 14 servings-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Non- alcoholic Mojito!

5 stars

Love this! Has a Mojito feel to it

A good wine substitute. Doesn’t taste like kids po

5 stars

A good wine substitute. Doesn’t taste like kids pop.

Super product

5 stars

A really fresh taste which leaves a lovely fresh mint on the palette.

Superb with tonic water. My second bottle.

5 stars

Superb with tonic water. My second bottle.

Good for mocktails

5 stars

Current fave is: Mix one small serving of the cordial with a generous dash of a fruit smoothie (mango and passion fruit is good) and top up with a glass of sparkling water. Serve with lots of ice and a sprig of mint.

Refreshing and minty

5 stars

So refreshing and minty and also you can definitely taste the lime. Nice to have something that's not sweet.

Really tasty

5 stars

Really tasty

Should have been lovely

3 stars

This would have been lovely if it didn’t have the overpowering flavour of the sweetener taking over. What a shame

Refreshing cordial

5 stars

Absolutely delicious and refreshing, even wrote to Robinsons I was so pleased with it.

fantastic with fizz

5 stars

This is absolutely gorgeous, you don't need much and it's perfect mixed with sparkling water, lovely and refreshing.

