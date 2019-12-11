Robinsons Cordials Lime & Mint 500Ml

Non- alcoholic Mojito!
Love this! Has a Mojito feel to it
A good wine substitute. Doesn’t taste like kids pop.
Super product
A really fresh taste which leaves a lovely fresh mint on the palette.
Superb with tonic water. My second bottle.
Good for mocktails
Current fave is: Mix one small serving of the cordial with a generous dash of a fruit smoothie (mango and passion fruit is good) and top up with a glass of sparkling water. Serve with lots of ice and a sprig of mint.
Refreshing and minty
So refreshing and minty and also you can definitely taste the lime. Nice to have something that's not sweet.
Really tasty
Should have been lovely
This would have been lovely if it didn’t have the overpowering flavour of the sweetener taking over. What a shame
Refreshing cordial
Absolutely delicious and refreshing, even wrote to Robinsons I was so pleased with it.
fantastic with fizz
This is absolutely gorgeous, you don't need much and it's perfect mixed with sparkling water, lovely and refreshing.