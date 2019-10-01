By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Purdey's Rejuvenate 330Ml 4 Pack

Purdey's Rejuvenate 330Ml 4 Pack
£ 4.00
£0.30/100ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 126kJ/30kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Multivitamin Energy
  • To be enjoyed as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • A blend of grape and apple juices, naturally boosted by botanicals and vitamins to give you a gentle lift.
  • 1. Free from artificial flavourings, colours, preservatives and sweeteners
  • 2. Free from caffeine
  • 3. Vitamins C, B2, B3, B6, B12 contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • 4. Vitamins B1, B2, B3 B6 and B12 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • 5. Vitamin C supports normal function of the immune system
  • 6. One of your 5 a day (or night)
  • 7. All protected with brown glass of a silver wrap so no light can diminish its potency.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1320ml
Information

Ingredients

Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Grape 38%, Apple 15%), Carbonated Spring Water (46%), Botanical Extracts (Damiana, Oak Bark, Chinese Ginseng), Natural Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Vitamins (C, Niacin, Thiamin, B6, Riboflavin, B12)

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and drink within 3 days.Best before end: see shoulder of bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Purdy's is best served chilled

Number of uses

330ml = 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.
Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy 126kJ/30kcal416kJ/99kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 6.3g21g
of which sugars 6.3g21g
Protein <0.5g0.6
Salt 0g0g
-% RI**% RI**
Vitamin (e) C (mg)8 1026.4 33
Thiamin (e) (B1) (mg)0.11 100.36 33
Riboflavin (e) (B12) (mg)0.14 100.46 33
Niacin (e) (B3) (mg)1.6 105.28 33
Vitamin (e) B6 (mg)0.14 100.46 33
Vitamin (e) B12 (µg)0.25 100.83 33
330ml = 1 serving--
** Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE

