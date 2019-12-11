Robinsons Creations Strawberry Kiwi 1L
- Energy38kJ 8kcal<1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.10g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 15kJ/3kcal
Product Description
- Concentrated Low Calorie Apple, Strawberry and Kiwi Soft Drink with Barley and Sweeteners.
- Punchy strawberry and kiwi are harvested in season, pressed and brought together to create this special blend masterminded by Robinsons flavour experts. Real fruit in every drop, the fruits are handpicked for this fruit creation.
- As we have twice fruit**, make sure to shake first to mix it up.
- **When compared with Robinsons single concentrate squash
By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices and Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead
- Luscious
- Real fruit in every drop
- No added sugar
- Pack size: 1l
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 13%, Strawberry 4%, Kiwi 3%), Acid (Citric Acid), Refined Barley Flour (1%), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well. Dilute 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers
Number of uses
Bottle contains 20 servings
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
Return to
- Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care Team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
- Dublin 10,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml Diluted†
|Per 250ml Diluted†
|Energy
|15kJ/3kcal
|38kJ/8kcal
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.10g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, sugar and protein
|-
|-
|†Dilute 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers
|-
|-
|Bottle contains 20 servings
|-
|-
