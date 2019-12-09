Benefit 100% Prune Juice 1Litre

Pure?
Tasty product but I'm unimpressed that it claims to be 100% pure juice, yet three of the four listed ingredients are chemical additives.
Looking for a good prune juice for ages and the search is now over! I was first attracted by the packaging-classic.
rip off
it had better be good ,as i am now being forced to pay three and a half times more a litre than the usual juice .it has been rated one star only because it is compulsory to give a rating to submit this review .
Why is this product off Tesco's shelf in Ayr??
This juice is excellent and available at every 5* supermarket. Why is it no longer available at Tesco, Ayr. Posted 16th October 2018
Very inferior to the recently discontinued Tesco product.