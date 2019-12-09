By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Benefit 100% Prune Juice 1Litre

3(5)Write a review
Benefit 100% Prune Juice 1Litre
£ 2.75
£0.28/100ml

Product Description

  • 100% Prune juice with added vitamin A, C & E.
  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Follow us:
  • Twitter @benefitdrinks
  • Facebook benefitdrinks
  • A 250ml glass gives you 100% of your recommended daily intake of vitamin A, C and E, which all contribute to the normal function of the immune system.
  • It's not always easy to do the right thing, especially when it comes to staying healthy. So here's a helping hand from us to you. A range of juices, enriched with vitamins and nutrients, that just happen to taste absolutely delicious.
  • 100% pure juice
  • Pure juice from concentrate
  • 1 of 5 a day (per 250ml)
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Vitamin A, C and E, which all contribute to the normal function of the immune system

Information

Ingredients

Prune Juice From Concentrate (100%), Provitamin A, Vitamin C & E

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days.For best before end see top of carton.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before opening. Serve cold.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Benefit Drinks,
  • 98 Pierrepont Rd,
  • West Bridgford,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG2 5DW.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you. Get in touch and find out more about our drinks at www.benefitdrinks.co.uk
  • Benefit Drinks,
  • 98 Pierrepont Rd,
  • West Bridgford,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG2 5DW.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy kJ/kcal:291kJ
-69kcal
Fat: 0.1g
of which saturates:0.0g
Carbohydrate:17g
of which sugars:12g
Fibre:1.3g
Protein:0.1g
Salt: 0.0g
Vitamin A: 320µg (40% RI*)
Vitamin C: 32mg (40% RI*)
Vitamin E: 4.8mg (40% RI*)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) -

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Pure?

3 stars

Tasty product but I'm unimpressed that it claims to be 100% pure juice, yet three of the four listed ingredients are chemical additives.

Looking for a good prune juice for ages and the se

5 stars

Looking for a good prune juice for ages and the search is now over! I was first attracted by the packaging-classic.

rip off

1 stars

it had better be good ,as i am now being forced to pay three and a half times more a litre than the usual juice .it has been rated one star only because it is compulsory to give a rating to submit this review .

Why is this product off Tesco's shelf in Ayr??

5 stars

This juice is excellent and available at every 5* supermarket. Why is it no longer available at Tesco, Ayr. Posted 16th October 2018

Very inferior to the recently discontinued Tesco p

2 stars

Very inferior to the recently discontinued Tesco product.

Usually bought next

Tesco Prune Juice Water 1 Litre

£ 0.85
£0.09/100ml

Sunsweet Prune Juice 1 Litre

£ 2.65
£0.27/100ml

Whitworths Juicy Large Prunes 200G

£ 2.00
£10.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Ready To Eat Prunes 500G

£ 3.00
£6.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here