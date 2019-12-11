Robinsons Creations Orange & Mango 1L
- Energy25kJ 5kcal<1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.08g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 10kJ/2kcal
Product Description
- Concentrated Low Calorie Orange and Mango Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
- At Robinsons we travel the world to seek out the very best flavours. For this fruit creation, our flavour experts have worked hard to source and create a refreshing blend of sun-ripened oranges and handpicked mangos bursting with fruitiness.
- As we have twice the fruit**, make sure to shake first to mix it up.
- **When compared with Robinsons single concentrate squash
By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices and Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead
- Real fruit in every drop
- No added sugar
- Pack size: 1l
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Orange 8%, Mango 4%), Orange Fruit from Concentrate (8%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Flavouring, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum), Natural Colours (Anthocyanins, Carotenes)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well to mix the fruit. Dilute 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water.
- It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 20 servings
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
Return to
- Want to get in touch?
- Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
- Dublin 10,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml Diluted†
|Per 250ml Diluted†
|Energy
|10kJ/2kcal
|25kJ/5kcal
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.08g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, carbohydrate, sugar and protein
|-
|-
|Bottle contains 20 servings
|-
|-
|†Dilute 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water
|-
|-
