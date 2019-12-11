Robinsons Creations Mango Pineapple Drink 1L

Excellent quality mixed with water or diet lemonad
Excellent quality mixed with water or diet lemonade for a thirst quenching drink with ice.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 12kJ/3kcal
By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices and Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead
Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Orange 14%, Passion Fruit 2%, Mango 2%, Pineapple 2%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum), Natural Colour (Carotenes), Emulsifier (Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins)
Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.
Bottle contains 20 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml Diluted†
|Per 250ml Diluted†
|Energy
|12kJ/3kcal
|30kJ/8kcal
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.08g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, carbohydrate, sugar and protein
|-
|-
|-
|-
|†Dilute 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water
|-
|-
