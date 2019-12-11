By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Robinsons Creations Mango Pineapple Drink 1L

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.15/100ml

Offer

Per 250ml diluted†:
  • Energy30kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.08g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 12kJ/3kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated Low Calorie Orange, Pineapple, Mango and Passion Fruit Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
  • Passionate about great flavour, Robinsons has searched the globe to bring the very best fruit combinations to your glass. Sun-ripened pineapples and handpicked mangos are harvested in season and expertly blended with passion fruit to bring you the great taste of summer year-round.
  • As we have twice the fruit**, make sure to shake first to mix it up.
  • **When compared with Robinsons single concentrate squash

By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices and Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead

  • Real fruit in every drop
  • No added sugar
  • Pack size: 1l
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Orange 14%, Passion Fruit 2%, Mango 2%, Pineapple 2%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum), Natural Colour (Carotenes), Emulsifier (Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well to mix the fruit. Dilute 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water.
  • It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 20 servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.
Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml Diluted†Per 250ml Diluted†
Energy 12kJ/3kcal30kJ/8kcal
Salt 0.03g0.08g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, carbohydrate, sugar and protein--
Bottle contains 20 servings--
†Dilute 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent quality mixed with water or diet lemonad

5 stars

Excellent quality mixed with water or diet lemonade for a thirst quenching drink with ice.

