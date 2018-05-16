Vim20 Water 6 Pack 250Ml

Product Description
- Low Calorie Flavoured Still Spring Water Drink with Mixed Fruit Juices and Sweeteners
- A still spring water, seriously mixed up with just a hint of Vimto's unique blend of grapes, raspberries & blackcurrants and no added sugar - refreshingly fruity
- For kids on the go
- Made with spring water
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring fruit sugars
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1500ml
Information
Ingredients
Spring Water (97%), Fruit Juices from Concentrate 1% (Grape, Blackcurrant, Raspberry), Acid (Citric Acid), Vimto Flavouring (including Natural Extracts of Fruits, Herbs and Spices), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate, Sodium Benzoate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame-K)
Storage
Store cool and out of sunlight.After opening please store in the fridge and drink within 3 days. Best Before End see shoulder of bottle.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- WARNING: Choking Hazard, this cap is not suitable for children under 36 months.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside
Name and address
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
6 x 250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|5kJ/1kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|of which sugars
|0.2g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
Safety information
