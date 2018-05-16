By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vim20 Water 6 Pack 250Ml

£ 2.00
£0.13/100ml

Product Description

  • Low Calorie Flavoured Still Spring Water Drink with Mixed Fruit Juices and Sweeteners
  • A still spring water, seriously mixed up with just a hint of Vimto's unique blend of grapes, raspberries & blackcurrants and no added sugar - refreshingly fruity
  • For kids on the go
  • Made with spring water
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring fruit sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1500ml
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Spring Water (97%), Fruit Juices from Concentrate 1% (Grape, Blackcurrant, Raspberry), Acid (Citric Acid), Vimto Flavouring (including Natural Extracts of Fruits, Herbs and Spices), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate, Sodium Benzoate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame-K)

Storage

Store cool and out of sunlight.After opening please store in the fridge and drink within 3 days. Best Before End see shoulder of bottle.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • WARNING: Choking Hazard, this cap is not suitable for children under 36 months.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Vimto Soft Drinks,
  • Newton-le-Willows,
  • WA12 0HH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Vimto Soft Drinks,
  • Newton-le-Willows,
  • WA12 0HH,
  • UK.
  • vimto.co.uk

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

6 x 250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 5kJ/1kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 0.2g
of which sugars 0.2g
Protein 0g
Salt <0.01g

Safety information

WARNING: Choking Hazard, this cap is not suitable for children under 36 months.

