Coke 4 X 250Ml

Always been a family favourite and I love the glass bottles. Makes me feel like I am on holiday - plus I think it tastes better! Will definitely buy this one again.
Original taste is the best!
Original taste coke from a glass bottle, tastes so refreshing!
Love coke from a glass, great taste, perfect straight from the fridge. Will buy again.
same
The same good coke, just in classic little glass bottle. Perfect size.
Retro bottles
Not sure why, but to me Coke always tastes better out a glass bottle. I also prefer the portion size of a bottle over a can. Love everything about it.
I love the taste of cola from a glass bottle. I don't know why but it just tastes so much more refreshing.
love it
Yum! Delicious love original coca cola, it's flavour can't be beaten in my opinion so sweet and feels like it tastes even better in a glass bottle.
Original taste
I love the original Coke the best. These glass bottles are great for putting in the fridge and getting the refreshing, original taste.
original taste in original bottles.
Theres something about drinking these from a traditional bottle that just makes it taste better, I think the size is perfect and they come in a really handy carry box.
Excellent taste and fun packs for visitors. I find them a little bit small, but they are fun, maybe Coke could make 330 or 500ml bottles. Nicer to recycle.