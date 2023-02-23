We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Coke 4 X 250Ml

4.8(34)Write a review
image 1 of Coke 4 X 250Ml
£4.10
£0.41/100ml

A 250ml serving contains

Energy
450kJ
105kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
27g

high

29%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 180kJ

Product Description

  • Sparkling Soft Drink with Plant Extracts
  • A sparkling soft drink with the great taste of Coca-Cola.
  • Nothing refreshes like Coca-Cola Original Taste; the real thing since 1886.
  • Coca-Cola Original Taste has been refreshing people around the world since 1886.
  • Coca-Cola Original Taste has been refreshing people around the world since 1886
  • Great Coke taste
  • Only natural flavours
  • No added preservatives
  • Serve ice cold for maximum refreshment.
  • Keep cold in the fridge.
  • Please recycle.
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • Contains caffeine
  • This product is allergen free
  • Contains natural flavourings
  • Contains added colours
  • Original Taste
  • Since 1886
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
  • Pack size: 1000ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Colour (Caramel E150d), Acid (Phosphoric Acid), Natural Flavourings including Caffeine

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best before: See crown or bottle neck.Store cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • CCEP GB,
  • UB8 1EZ.

Return to

  • CCEP GB,
  • UB8 1EZ.
  • 0800 227711
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml (%*)
Energy180kJ450kJ
-42kcal105kcal (5%)
Fat0g0g (0%)
of which saturates0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate10.6g27g (10%)
of which sugars10.6g27g (29%)
Protein0g0g (0%)
Salt0g0g (0%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

34 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Always been a family favourite and I love the glas

5 stars

Always been a family favourite and I love the glass bottles. Makes me feel like I am on holiday - plus I think it tastes better! Will definitely buy this one again.

Original taste is the best!

5 stars

Original taste coke from a glass bottle, tastes so refreshing!

Love coke from a glass, great taste, perfect strai

5 stars

Love coke from a glass, great taste, perfect straight from the fridge. Will buy again.

same

5 stars

The same good coke, just in classic little glass bottle. Perfect size.

Retro bottles

5 stars

Not sure why, but to me Coke always tastes better out a glass bottle. I also prefer the portion size of a bottle over a can. Love everything about it.

I love the taste of cola from a glass bottle. I do

5 stars

I love the taste of cola from a glass bottle. I don't know why but it just tastes so much more refreshing.

love it

5 stars

Yum! Delicious love original coca cola, it's flavour can't be beaten in my opinion so sweet and feels like it tastes even better in a glass bottle.

Original taste

5 stars

I love the original Coke the best. These glass bottles are great for putting in the fridge and getting the refreshing, original taste.

original taste in original bottles.

5 stars

Theres something about drinking these from a traditional bottle that just makes it taste better, I think the size is perfect and they come in a really handy carry box.

Excellent taste and fun packs for visitors. I find

4 stars

Excellent taste and fun packs for visitors. I find them a little bit small, but they are fun, maybe Coke could make 330 or 500ml bottles. Nicer to recycle.

