Pg Tips 200 Original Pyramid Tea Bags 580G

Insipid tea
No flavour or colour-we had to put twice the usual amount in the pot.
Offer
Black tea
Cool, dry conditions.
United Kingdom
580g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Prepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|2 kJ
|59 kJ
|4 kJ
|1%
|Energy (kcal)
|<1 kcal
|14 kcal
|<1 kcal
|1%
|Fat (g)
|0 g
|0.5 g
|0 g
|0%
|of which saturates (g)
|0 g
|0.3 g
|0 g
|0%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|<0.01 g
|1.4 g
|<0.01 g
|0%
|of which sugars (g)
|0 g
|1.4 g
|0 g
|0%
|Fibre (g)
|0 g
|0
|0 g
|0%
|Protein (g)
|0.1 g
|1.1 g
|0.2 g
|0.4%
|Salt (g)
|0 g
|<0.01 g
|0 g
|0%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 2.9 g. ( Pack contains 160 portions )
|-
|-
|-
|-
