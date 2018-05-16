Ainsley Harriott Cous Cous Roasted Vegetable 100G
New
- Energy747kJ 177kcal4%
- Fat1.6g<1%
- Saturates0.2g<1%
- Sugars2.9g1%
- Salt0.8g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 575kJ / 136kcal
Product Description
- Savoury roasted vegetable flavour couscous with tomato, peppers and onion
- Ready in 5 Minutes
- Just Add Boiling Water
- With tomato, onion, peppers and a hint of garlic
- Low Fat
- 177 Calories per Serving
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100G
- Low Fat
Information
Ingredients
88% Couscous (Wheat), 3.4% Vegetables (1.6% Tomato, 1.1% Bell Pepper, 0.7% Onion), Glucose Syrup, Spices (Paprika, Onion, 0.2% Garlic, Pepper), Natural Flavourings (Milk), Sugar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Celery
Allergy Information
- This product may contain traces of Egg
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Packed in the Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation
- 1 Place the contents of this sachet into a bowl.
- 2 Add 160 mL of Boiling water, stir well and cover the bowl with a lid.
- 3 Leave to stand for 5 minutes to allow the couscous to absorb the water.
- 4 Fluff the couscous with a fork to separate the grains.
- 5 Serve immediately.
Number of uses
Servings per package: 2, Serving size: 130 g [as made up]
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Ainsley Harriott Food Company,
- Euro Food Brands Ltd.,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Return to
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Prepared as per instructions without butter or oil Per 100g (As consumed)
|Prepared as per instructions without butter or oil Per Portion 130g (As consumed)
|Energy
|575kJ / 136kcal
|747kJ / 177kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|1.6g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|25.5g
|33.1g
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|2.5g
|Protein
|4.8g
|6.3g
|Salt
|0.60g
|0.78g
|Sodium:
|240mg
|312mg
|This sachet provides two servings of approximately 130g when made up as per instructions
|-
|-
