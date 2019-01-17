Tesco Lychee Pack 250G

Lychees are delicious
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 268kJ / 63kcal
Lychees
Keep in the fridge.
Produce of Madagascar, Mauritius, South Africa
Wash before use.
How to eat your lychees
Simply peel the skin off with your fingers to reveal a smooth and juicy white flesh containing a seed which should be discarded.
2 Servings
150g e/200g e /250g e
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|6 typical lychees (90g)
|Energy
|268kJ / 63kcal
|241kJ / 57kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.3g
|12.9g
|Sugars
|14.3g
|12.9g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Protein
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
