By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Lychee Pack 250G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Lychee Pack 250G
£ 2.00
£8.00/kg
6 typical lychees
  • Energy241kJ 57kcal
    3%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars12.9g
    14%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 268kJ / 63kcal

Product Description

  • Lychees.
  • Hand picked Carefully grown to be fragrant and succulent, ideal in drinks
  • Hand picked Carefully grown to be fragrant and succulent, ideal in drinks
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Lychees

Storage

Keep in the fridge.

Produce of

Produce of Madagascar, Mauritius, South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

    How to eat your lychees
    Simply peel the skin off with your fingers to reveal a smooth and juicy white flesh containing a seed which should be discarded.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e/200g e /250g e

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g6 typical lychees (90g)
Energy268kJ / 63kcal241kJ / 57kcal
Fat0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate14.3g12.9g
Sugars14.3g12.9g
Fibre0.7g0.6g
Protein0.9g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lychees are delicious

5 stars

Lychees are delicious

Usually bought next

Tesco Perfectly Ripe Mango

£ 0.95
£0.95/each

Tesco Passion Fruit 3 Pack

£ 1.25
£0.42/each

Tesco Dried Mango 90G

£ 1.50
£16.67/kg

Tesco Figs Minimum 3 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.67/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here