President Soft Cheese Mini Selection 136.6G

President Soft Cheese Mini Selection 136.6G
£ 2.00
£14.65/kg

Product Description

  • Brie - Full fat soft cheese made from pasteurised cow's milk. Camembert - Full fat soft cheese made from pasteurised cow's milk. Rondelé - Soft spreadable cheese with garlic & herbs and flavourings, enriched with calcium and vitamin D.
  • Président's authentic French Mini Cheese selection has 5 mini portions featuring their bestselling Brie, Camembert and Rondelé Garlic & Herb spreadable cheese. These handy sized portions are ideal to pop into a lunchbox or for a quick snack at home.
  • Président® Rondelé - Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 136.6g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the EU and packed in the UK

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
  • Red Central,
  • 60 High Street,
  • Redhill,
  • Surrey,

Return to

  • Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
  • Red Central,
  • 60 High Street,
  • Redhill,
  • Surrey,
  • RH1 1SH,
  • UK.
  • www.president.uk.com
    • Président® Brie (30g x 2)
    • Président® Camembert (30g x 2)
    • Président® Rondelé (16.6g x 1)

    Information

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100g:
    Energy:1100 kJ/265 kcal
    Fat:21g
    of which saturates:14g
    Carbohydrate:traces
    of which sugars:traces
    Protein:19g
    Salt:1.3g
    Ingredients

    Cheese made from Pasteurised Milk (Milk), Milk Proteins, Dehydrated Garonne Garlic & Herbs (1%), Salt, Natural Flavouring, Calcium Phosphate, Vitamin D

Lovely

5 stars

Love these little cheese portions, excellent taste

