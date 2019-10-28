By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Turkey & Trimmings Sandwich

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Turkey & Trimmings Sandwich
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2179kJ 519kcal
    26%
  • Fat19.2g
    27%
  • Saturates4.0g
    20%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt2.2g
    37%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 964kJ / 230kcal

Product Description

  • Turkey breast, chicken stock mayonnaise, pork sausage, cranberry sauce, sage and onion stuffing, beechwood smoked streaky bacon on malted brown bread.
  • SAGE & ONION STUFFING Our chef's recipe layers turkey with sausage, bacon, sage & onion stuffing and cranberry sauce.
  • SAGE & ONION STUFFING Our chef's recipe layers turkey with sausage, bacon, sage & onion stuffing and cranberry sauce. Carefully handpacked everyday

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Turkey Breast (17%), Pork Sausage (10%) [Pork, Wheat Flour, Water, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Beef Collagen Casing, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Spices, Pepper Extract, Mace Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Ginger Extract, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Sweetcure Streaky Bacon (5%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Rapeseed Oil, Malted Wheat Flakes, Cranberry, Sugar, Wheat Bran, Plum, Cornflour, Onion, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Protein, Lemon Juice, Oats, Malted Barley Flour, Yeast, Red Wine Vinegar, Chicken Extract, Concentrated Plum Juice, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Chicken Fat, Mustard Flour, Sage, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Yeast Extract, Parsley, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Fat, Sunflower Oil, Palm Oil.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy964kJ / 230kcal2179kJ / 519kcal
Fat8.5g19.2g
Saturates1.8g4.0g
Carbohydrate24.0g54.2g
Sugars3.0g6.8g
Fibre2.6g5.9g
Protein13.0g29.3g
Salt1.0g2.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty

5 stars

Scrumptious. One of the best "sarnies". Just enough of all the ingredients to make it perfect. My son loves it. Well done Tesco

Usually bought next

Hula Hoops Bbq Snacks Grab Bag 50 G

£ 0.85
£1.70/100g

Offer

Mccoy's Flame Grilled Steak Crisps 47.5 G

£ 0.85
£1.79/100g

Offer

Maltesers Kingsize 58.5G

£ 0.80
£1.37/100g

Offer

Pepsi Max 500Ml

£ 1.10
£0.22/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here