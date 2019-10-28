Tesco Turkey & Trimmings Sandwich

Very tasty
Scrumptious. One of the best "sarnies". Just enough of all the ingredients to make it perfect. My son loves it. Well done Tesco
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 964kJ / 230kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Turkey Breast (17%), Pork Sausage (10%) [Pork, Wheat Flour, Water, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Beef Collagen Casing, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Spices, Pepper Extract, Mace Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Ginger Extract, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Sweetcure Streaky Bacon (5%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Rapeseed Oil, Malted Wheat Flakes, Cranberry, Sugar, Wheat Bran, Plum, Cornflour, Onion, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Protein, Lemon Juice, Oats, Malted Barley Flour, Yeast, Red Wine Vinegar, Chicken Extract, Concentrated Plum Juice, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Chicken Fat, Mustard Flour, Sage, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Yeast Extract, Parsley, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Fat, Sunflower Oil, Palm Oil.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Keep refrigerated.
1 Servings
Carton. Widely Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|964kJ / 230kcal
|2179kJ / 519kcal
|Fat
|8.5g
|19.2g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|4.0g
|Carbohydrate
|24.0g
|54.2g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|6.8g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|5.9g
|Protein
|13.0g
|29.3g
|Salt
|1.0g
|2.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
