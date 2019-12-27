By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Charlie Bigham's Meatballs Al Forno 325G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Charlie Bigham's Meatballs Al Forno 325G
£ 4.75
£14.62/kg

Product Description

  • Pork and beef meatballs with trulli pasta in our tomato sauce, topped off with mozzarella.
  • @charliebighams
  • Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
  • Charlie
  • Oven cook in 30 mins
  • Pack size: 0.325kg

Information

Ingredients

Trulli Pasta (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Whole Egg Powder), Tomatoes, Passata, British Pork (9%), British Beef (6%), Onions, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, SunBlush® Tomatade (SunBlush® Tomatoes, Tomato Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Salt, Oregano, Sugar, Garlic), Tomato Puree, Regato Cheese (Milk), Pasteurised Free-Range Egg White, Beef Suet (Beef Fat, Wheat Flour), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Honey, Basil Paste (Basil, Sunflower Oil, Salt), Garlic Puree, Pasteurised Free-Range Egg Yolk, Fresh Parsley, Wheat Couscous, Beef Gelatine, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Worcestershire Sauce (Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Onion Puree, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Cloves, Ginger Puree, Garlic Puree), Salt, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Zest, Red Pepper Flakes, Ground Fennel Seeds, Black Pepper, Ground Chilli, Paprika Oil

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame

Storage

Please keep flatKeep in a fridge below 5°C. It's at its best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze it, do so before the use by date, eat within one month and defrost fully before cooking. For use by date, see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving.
1. Preheat your oven to 200°C/ 180°C fan/gas mark 6. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave the meatballs al forno in its wooden tray*.
3. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 30 mins.
4. Leave to stand for 2 mins before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Let us know what you think:
  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.
  • 020 8453 9898
  • www.bighams.com

Net Contents

325g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per 100g:per pack:
Energy 684kJ, 165kcal2223kJ, 535kcal
Fat 9.7g31.7g
of which saturates 2.9g9.3g
Carbohydrate 11.3g36.6g
of which sugars 2.4g7.9g
Protein 8.0g25.9g
Salt 0.61g1.98g

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Charlie Bigham's Fish Pie 340G

£ 4.75
£1.40/100g

Charlie Bigham's Spanish Chicken 775G

£ 7.50
£0.97/100g

Offer

Charlie Bigham's Chicken Tikka Masala 403G

£ 4.75
£1.18/100g

Charlie Bigham's Macaroni Cheese 340G

£ 4.75
£1.40/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here