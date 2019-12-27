Charlie Bigham's Meatballs Al Forno 325G

Product Description
- Pork and beef meatballs with trulli pasta in our tomato sauce, topped off with mozzarella.
- @charliebighams
- Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
- Charlie
- Oven cook in 30 mins
- Pack size: 0.325kg
Information
Ingredients
Trulli Pasta (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Whole Egg Powder), Tomatoes, Passata, British Pork (9%), British Beef (6%), Onions, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, SunBlush® Tomatade (SunBlush® Tomatoes, Tomato Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Salt, Oregano, Sugar, Garlic), Tomato Puree, Regato Cheese (Milk), Pasteurised Free-Range Egg White, Beef Suet (Beef Fat, Wheat Flour), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Honey, Basil Paste (Basil, Sunflower Oil, Salt), Garlic Puree, Pasteurised Free-Range Egg Yolk, Fresh Parsley, Wheat Couscous, Beef Gelatine, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Worcestershire Sauce (Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Onion Puree, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Cloves, Ginger Puree, Garlic Puree), Salt, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Zest, Red Pepper Flakes, Ground Fennel Seeds, Black Pepper, Ground Chilli, Paprika Oil
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame
Storage
Please keep flatKeep in a fridge below 5°C. It's at its best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze it, do so before the use by date, eat within one month and defrost fully before cooking. For use by date, see top of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving.
1. Preheat your oven to 200°C/ 180°C fan/gas mark 6. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave the meatballs al forno in its wooden tray*.
3. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 30 mins.
4. Leave to stand for 2 mins before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.
Warnings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Bigham's,
- Coriander House,
- London,
- NW10 7AW,
- UK.
Return to
- Let us know what you think:
- 020 8453 9898
- www.bighams.com
Net Contents
325g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold per 100g:
|per pack:
|Energy
|684kJ, 165kcal
|2223kJ, 535kcal
|Fat
|9.7g
|31.7g
|of which saturates
|2.9g
|9.3g
|Carbohydrate
|11.3g
|36.6g
|of which sugars
|2.4g
|7.9g
|Protein
|8.0g
|25.9g
|Salt
|0.61g
|1.98g
Safety information
WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.
