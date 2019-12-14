By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Honey Roast Ham Chunks 180G

Tesco Honey Roast Ham Chunks 180G
£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy594kJ 141kcal
    7%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 660kJ / 156kcal

Product Description

  • Cured, cooked and sliced honey roasted pork.
  • Oven Roasted. Prime cuts cured and roasted in honey for a sweet flavour.
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Honey (3%), Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Phosphate), Caster Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).


 

Allergy Information

  • Contains pork.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 2 min / 1 min 45 secs
May be eaten hot or cold. If heating, empty contents onto a microwaveable plate. Cover and heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Ensure food is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack
Energy660kJ / 156kcal594kJ / 141kcal
Fat3.4g3.1g
Saturates1.2g1.1g
Carbohydrate2.6g2.3g
Sugars2.3g2.1g
Fibre0.9g0.8g
Protein28.4g25.6g
Salt1.2g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Great Ham!

5 stars

Brilliant, please get it back in!

Great for salads!

5 stars

I regularly buy this, to have with salads, but also to add to a veg soup to fill it out. I have half a pack at a time, it's great!

Wouldn't buy again

1 stars

Really tough with some nasty grissly bits.

Tasteless!

1 stars

This is awful, no taste at all. I was so disappointed. Not a hint of flavour at all.

Dry and tasteless

1 stars

My husband likes thick ham in his ham salad but this didn't live up to expectations. Absolutely tasteless and dry and I've bought 2 packs because of the offer. Will try the rest in an omelette or carbonara. Extremely disappointed

