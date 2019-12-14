Tesco Honey Roast Ham Chunks 180G

Great Ham!
Brilliant, please get it back in!
Great for salads!
I regularly buy this, to have with salads, but also to add to a veg soup to fill it out. I have half a pack at a time, it's great!
Wouldn't buy again
Really tough with some nasty grissly bits.
Tasteless!
This is awful, no taste at all. I was so disappointed. Not a hint of flavour at all.
Dry and tasteless
My husband likes thick ham in his ham salad but this didn't live up to expectations. Absolutely tasteless and dry and I've bought 2 packs because of the offer. Will try the rest in an omelette or carbonara. Extremely disappointed