Juice Jumbo Bluetooth Speaker White

Really cute, good sound, but broke after two weeks
I bought this speaker a couple of weeks ago because it was a great size and great price. I was pleasantly surprised when I first used it, as the sound quality was really good for the size of the speaker and the battery life lasted ages. I used it pretty much every day for the first week I had it, without any issues, however after a couple of days of not using it, it suddenly decided not to work. I tried EVERYTHING, turning it off and on, re-charging it, disconnecting then reconnecting my Bluetooth, turning my phone off and on, adjusting volume, but nothing worked. Usually when I turned on the speaker it would make a little noise and then another when it connected to my phone's Bluetooth, but now no sound comes out of it at all. I am really really disappointed because I rely on music to get me through the day and initially thought this speaker was a Godsend, and now I'm stuck with a white lump that makes absolutely no noise. Hoping I can get a refund or exchange, although I can't freaking find my receipt 😒
Fab little speaker!!! Great size, and def loud enough!! Love it ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
I think is great value
I got it about week ago and I’m very happy about it. I even take it to work. Ideal for playing radio or any music on your phone.
Good quality sound for a small speaker
I bought this speaker after my old one broke,very impressed with it,so much so I bought one for my husband too,and my daughter bought one for her car !