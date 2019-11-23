By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Juice Jumbo Bluetooth Speaker White

4(4)Write a review
Juice Jumbo Bluetooth Speaker White
£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Product Description

  • Connects to your mobile device wirelessly through Bluetooth
  • Handy carry strap
  • Up to 10 hour battery life
  • - Connects to your mobile device wirelessly through Bluetooth
  • - Handy carry strap
  • - Up to 10 hour battery life
  • Perfect for days out, the Juice Jumbo Marshmallow Bluetooth speaker is compact and lightweight. Allowing you to play your favourite songs without the need for a mains connection, this portable speaker can connect with any Bluetooth device wirelessly. With a battery life or up to 10 hours, this speaker features a handy carry strap.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Really cute, good sound, but broke after two weeks

2 stars

I bought this speaker a couple of weeks ago because it was a great size and great price. I was pleasantly surprised when I first used it, as the sound quality was really good for the size of the speaker and the battery life lasted ages. I used it pretty much every day for the first week I had it, without any issues, however after a couple of days of not using it, it suddenly decided not to work. I tried EVERYTHING, turning it off and on, re-charging it, disconnecting then reconnecting my Bluetooth, turning my phone off and on, adjusting volume, but nothing worked. Usually when I turned on the speaker it would make a little noise and then another when it connected to my phone's Bluetooth, but now no sound comes out of it at all. I am really really disappointed because I rely on music to get me through the day and initially thought this speaker was a Godsend, and now I'm stuck with a white lump that makes absolutely no noise. Hoping I can get a refund or exchange, although I can't freaking find my receipt 😒

Fab little speaker!!! Great size, and def loud

5 stars

Fab little speaker!!! Great size, and def loud enough!! Love it ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

I think is great value

5 stars

I got it about week ago and I’m very happy about it. I even take it to work. Ideal for playing radio or any music on your phone.

Good quality sound for a small speaker

5 stars

I bought this speaker after my old one broke,very impressed with it,so much so I bought one for my husband too,and my daughter bought one for her car !

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here