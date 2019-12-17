By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Juice Jumbo Bluetooth Speaker Black

2(3)Write a review
Juice Jumbo Bluetooth Speaker Black
£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Product Description

  • Compact speaker with a handy carry strap
  • Battery life of up to 4 hours
  • Wirelessly connects to your Bluetooth devices
  • Juice Jumbo Bluetooth Speaker Black
  • The Juice Jumbo Marshmallow style speaker will allow music and audio playback anywhere without the need of a mains connection. Simply charge the speaker before you go out then you will have 4 hours of continuous music on the go! With 3 Watts of output this Bluetooth speaker provides a lot of punch.
  • - The Juice® Marshmallow speaker can be paired with any Bluetooth device wirelessly, which makes it ideal for days out and when on holiday.
  • - Comes complete with a carry strap and a carry pouch and is finished in a soft touch material.
  • - Compatible with all Bluetooth enabled devices such as mobiles, tablets and MP3 players Ideal for at home, work, travel, camping and festivals.

Information

3 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Charging Issues

1 stars

Purchased this speaker about 6 months ago and barely used it. I've started using it daily in work and the charging port has fallen into the base. No way of opening it and retrieving it. Awful product and a waste of money.

Good bargain buy

4 stars

For a bargain speaker I was surprised at the quality, it's got decent sound and good for when you don't want to spend much money.

One to avoid.

1 stars

Low quality sound. Very poorly made. Rubber base was not glued properly and fell off shortly after initial opening. Tinnie screeching audio and almost no bass. Distorted and became variable at higher volume. Severe lack of features on the speaker. On/off and very basic tap base to increase volume for which you have to pick the item up. No track change option. Not sure if it's indicative of the whole Juice brand but I won't be going anywhere near their range again anytime soon.

