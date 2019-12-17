Juice Jumbo Bluetooth Speaker Black

Charging Issues
Purchased this speaker about 6 months ago and barely used it. I've started using it daily in work and the charging port has fallen into the base. No way of opening it and retrieving it. Awful product and a waste of money.
Good bargain buy
For a bargain speaker I was surprised at the quality, it's got decent sound and good for when you don't want to spend much money.
One to avoid.
Low quality sound. Very poorly made. Rubber base was not glued properly and fell off shortly after initial opening. Tinnie screeching audio and almost no bass. Distorted and became variable at higher volume. Severe lack of features on the speaker. On/off and very basic tap base to increase volume for which you have to pick the item up. No track change option. Not sure if it's indicative of the whole Juice brand but I won't be going anywhere near their range again anytime soon.