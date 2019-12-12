By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Crackling Gammon Joint with Maple and Bourbon Glaze 2.8kg Serves 13

5(6)Write a review
Tesco Crackling Gammon Joint with Maple and Bourbon Glaze 2.8kg Serves 13

£ 16.00
£5.72/kg

150g cooked gammon with glaze
  • Energy1302kJ 312kcal
    16%
  • Fat19.7g
    28%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt5.2g
    87%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 868kJ / 208kcal

Product Description

  • Rind on bone in gammon joint with added water, with a sachet of maple and bourbon glaze.
  • FFTO operational statement: This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. A fantastic gammon joint partially deboned, for easy carving. Once joint begins to crackle, the maple and bourbon glaze is brushed over the joint giving a rich, sweet and sticky crackling.Place onto a large platter or cutting board. Follow back of pack guidelines for carving. Carve slices and serve along side the sticky crackling. For best results, carve using a sharp knife: 1) Secure a large chopping board by placing on top of a damp cloth. 2) Using a pronged carving fork, place the joint on to the carving board. 3) Slide knife under full length of crackling starting from the bone end to remove crackling from joint & place to one side. 4) Secure the joint by pushing the fork through the centre of the joint from above and hold firmly. Carve the gammon into 5 10mm slices. 5) Slice crackling into thin strips using the open scoring marks as a guide.
  • From Trusted Farms Part boned for easy carving, with a sweet glaze for sticky crackling
  • Pack size: 2.8kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (84%), Water, Maple and Bourbon Glaze (3.5%)[Sugar, Water, Bourbon Whiskey, Golden Syrup, Maple Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt, Garlic Purée], Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Potassium Triphosphate), Dextrose, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the cooking instructions and preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 3 hrs 30 mins
Place joint on a foil lined baking tray, wipe the rind surface with kitchen paper and leave joint for 10 mins to dry the rind. Wrap any exposed areas of meat with foil taking care not to cover the rind. Place baking tray in the center of a pre-heated oven and cook for 2 hours 45 mins. Remove from oven, remove the strings from the joint using scissors and pour contents of glaze sachet evenly over the top of the joint, using a brush to evenly coat the surface. Return to the oven and cook for a further 15 minutes. Remove the joint from the oven and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging including gold bone cap, leaving the strings on the joint, retain sachet to one side
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Appliances vary, these are guidelines only
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Cured and Packed in the U.K., using pork from Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results, carve using a sharp knife.

    Secure a large chopping board by placing on top of a damp cloth.

    Using a pronged carving fork, place the joint on to the carving board. Slide knife under full length of crackling starting from the bone end to remove crackling from joint and place on the side. Secure the joint by pushing the fork through the centre of the joint from above and hold firmly. Carve the gammon into 5-10mm slices. Slice crackling into thin strips using the open scoring marks as a guide.

Number of uses

13 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled Net. Mixed Material not currently recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2.8kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 150g**
Energy868kJ / 208kcal1302kJ / 312kcal
Fat13.1g19.7g
Saturates4.6g6.9g
Carbohydrate0.8g1.2g
Sugars0.8g1.2g
Fibre0.4g0.6g
Protein21.5g32.3g
Salt3.5g5.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

One great looking Ham

5 stars

Bought this for over xmas it looks amazing and great value too

Absolutely Delicious

5 stars

I bought this joint for Sunday lunch and is was the best gammon joint I have ever had. The crackling was also fantastic Will be buying one to put in the freezer for next year

Loved it

5 stars

I found this to be very good quality and can’t wait to order it again to go on my Christmas dinner table . Easy to follow cooking instructions cooked perfect .

Best tasting gammon joint ever!

5 stars

Great tasting and easy to cook and carve wish i could buy it all year round as part of the food to order range, the best gammon joint i have ever tasted.

AMAZING.

5 stars

This was the first time I have cooked gammon for xmas and OMG it was so lovely everyone commented on how nice it was & the crackling was amazing. I am hoping this is going to be on the Christmas menu next year as I will be buying a couple of them. well done tesco for supplying such a lovely joint of gammon to our christmas table.

Crackling joints for life, not just for Christmas!

5 stars

We cooked ours last night, was absolutely gorgeous, I didn't want the dinner to end. I would love this as a regular item rather than just for Christmas.

