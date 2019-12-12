Tesco Crackling Gammon Joint with Maple and Bourbon Glaze 2.8kg Serves 13

One great looking Ham
Bought this for over xmas it looks amazing and great value too
Absolutely Delicious
I bought this joint for Sunday lunch and is was the best gammon joint I have ever had. The crackling was also fantastic Will be buying one to put in the freezer for next year
Loved it
I found this to be very good quality and can’t wait to order it again to go on my Christmas dinner table . Easy to follow cooking instructions cooked perfect .
Best tasting gammon joint ever!
Great tasting and easy to cook and carve wish i could buy it all year round as part of the food to order range, the best gammon joint i have ever tasted.
AMAZING.
This was the first time I have cooked gammon for xmas and OMG it was so lovely everyone commented on how nice it was & the crackling was amazing. I am hoping this is going to be on the Christmas menu next year as I will be buying a couple of them. well done tesco for supplying such a lovely joint of gammon to our christmas table.
Crackling joints for life, not just for Christmas!
We cooked ours last night, was absolutely gorgeous, I didn't want the dinner to end. I would love this as a regular item rather than just for Christmas.