Tesco Finest Jumbo Prawn Cocktail 430g Serves 4

- Energy290kcal 1202kJ15%
- Sugars0.1g< 1%
- Fat25.8g37%
- Saturates2.0g10%
- Salt1.4g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1124kJ (271kcal)
Product Description
- Cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted, with Marie Rose sauce made with cream, sherry and brandy.
- This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. So that we can get this product to you in time for your delivery or collection slot, please ensure that you have checked out by 23:45 on the 14th December. Beyond this date, the Festive Food to Order products cannot be amended, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. Enjoy these peeled and gently cooked jumbo king prawns that come with a generous helping of rich and creamy finest Marie Rose sauce made with sherry and brandy. Responsibly sourced prawns. The attractive bowl can be used on the table. Just remove the lemon and parsley and set to one side. Mix King Prawns and finest Marie Rose sauce together. Use the lemon and parsley to garnish the cocktail and serve to your guests.
- With a generous helping of rich and creamy finest marie rose sauce made with sherry and brandy
- Pack size: 430g
Information
Ingredients
King Prawn (Crustacean) (60%), Rapeseed Oil, Lemon, Double Cream (Milk) (2%), Egg Yolk, Water, Salt, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Sherry (0.9%), Brandy (0.6%), Tomato Paste, Parsley, Mustard Flour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Worcester Sauce, White Pepper. Worcester Sauce contains: Molasses, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Water, Sugar, Onion Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Clove, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not Suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in U.K., Farmed in ThailandVietnam
Preparation and Usage
- Remove lemon and parsley and put to one side. Stir the Marie Rose sauce and
- prawns together. Garnish with the lemon and parsley.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.
- It is normal for there to be a odour when opening, this will dissipate after
- being left for 2 minutes.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
430g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (107g)
|Energy
|1124kJ (271kcal)
|1202kJ (290kcal)
|Fat
|24.1g
|25.8g
|saturates
|1.9g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.4g
|sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|13.2g
|14.1g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.4g
|As sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain. It is normal for there to be a odour when opening, this will dissipate after being left for 2 minutes.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019