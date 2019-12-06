By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 4 Shortcrust Mince Pies

3.5(7)Write a review
Tesco 4 Shortcrust Mince Pies

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.20
£0.30/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Each pie
  • Energy1200kJ 286kcal
    14%
  • Fat11.7g
    17%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Sugars17.8g
    20%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1818kJ / 433kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry case and lid with a mincemeat filling.
  • Shortcrust pastry case and lid with a mincemeat filling.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat (39%) [Sugar, Apple Purée, Glucose Syrup, Sultanas, Raisins, Currants, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Starch, Vegetable Suet [Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil], Cherry, Orange Peel, Preservative (Acetic Acid, Sulphur Dioxide), Lemon Peel, Black Treacle, Mixed Spice [Coriander, Cinnamon, Ginger, Nutmeg, Caraway, Clove, Sunflower Oil], Colour (Anthocyanins), Cinnamon, Orange Oil, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Sugar, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk) (2.5%), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • May contain soya, almond, hazelnut and walnut.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pie (66g)
Energy1818kJ / 433kcal1200kJ / 286kcal
Fat17.8g11.7g
Saturates6.2g4.1g
Carbohydrate62.6g41.3g
Sugars26.9g17.8g
Fibre2.6g1.7g
Protein4.4g2.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

May contain soya, almond, hazelnut and walnut.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Very Disappointed. Poor Quality Pastry and Filling

1 stars

Horrible heavy pastry and the mincemeat filling doesn't taste like good quality mincemeat. It is very dry and has a funny taste. Not up to Tesco standards.

Not enough filling

2 stars

Very little filling and pastry is too thick. I won't buy them again.

So disappointed to see PALM OIL is used These we

5 stars

So disappointed to see PALM OIL is used These were my favourite mince pies

superb pastry and just the right amount of mince

5 stars

superb pastry and just the right amount of mince

Love these pies.

5 stars

Nicest mince pies that Tesco do.

No filling

2 stars

To much pastry not enough filling

We loved these, always prefer shortcrust pastry. W

4 stars

We loved these, always prefer shortcrust pastry. We used to buy your Everyday mince pies until you stopped doing them, but these are better. Keep them going please.

Usually bought next

Tesco Extra Thick Double Cream 300Ml

£ 1.15
£0.38/100ml

Tesco Puff Pastry Mince Pie 4 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£0.25/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco British Double Cream 300Ml

£ 1.05
£0.35/100ml

Tesco Finest Chocolate Yule Log

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here