Tesco 4 Shortcrust Mince Pies

Very Disappointed. Poor Quality Pastry and Filling
Horrible heavy pastry and the mincemeat filling doesn't taste like good quality mincemeat. It is very dry and has a funny taste. Not up to Tesco standards.
Not enough filling
Very little filling and pastry is too thick. I won't buy them again.
So disappointed to see PALM OIL is used These were my favourite mince pies
superb pastry and just the right amount of mince
Love these pies.
Nicest mince pies that Tesco do.
No filling
To much pastry not enough filling
We loved these, always prefer shortcrust pastry. We used to buy your Everyday mince pies until you stopped doing them, but these are better. Keep them going please.