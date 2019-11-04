By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Princes Pitted Ready To Eat Prunes 210G

5(1)Write a review
Princes Pitted Ready To Eat Prunes 210G
£ 1.00
£0.48/100g

Product Description

  • Pitted Prunes Solid Pack
  • Need tasty and easy recipes?
  • You'll find them at princes.co.uk
  • Ready to eat
  • No need to drain
  • There's 1 of your 5 a day in this pack
  • High in fibre
  • No artificial preservatives, colour or flavours
  • Pack size: 210g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Prunes (95%), Water

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy within 3 days.Best Before End: See can end

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • WARNING: THIS PRODUCT MAY CONTAIN PRUNE STONES.

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • Princes Foods BV,
  • PO Box 19157,

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • Write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can serving
Energy 575kJ605kJ
-136kcal143kcal
Fat 0.5g0.5g
Of which saturates 0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate 29.0g30.5g
Of which sugars 20.2g21.2g
Fibre 5.0g5.3g
Protein 1.4g1.5g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g
This pack contains 2 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: THIS PRODUCT MAY CONTAIN PRUNE STONES.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love these, they taste good and are really conveni

5 stars

Love these, they taste good and are really convenient. Soft and squidgy!

