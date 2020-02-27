Duracell LR44 4 Pack

Product Description
- 1.5V Alkaline Battery
- +50% more power*
- *vs. IEC standard test minimum average duration for LR44 size. Results may vary by device and usage patterns.
- Code: LR44 A76
- 1.5V/B Alkaline
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Warnings
- Keep battery away from children.
- Caution: Check for correct polarity (+/-). Do not disassemble, recharge or dispose of in fire. Do not mix used and new batteries, different brands or types. Keep away from children. Do not swallow. If swallowed, seek medical advice at once.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Duracell Batteries BVBA.,
- Nijverheidslaan 7,
- 3200 Aarschot,
- Belgium.
Return to
- (UK) 0800 716434
- (IRL) 1 800 509 176
- www.duracell.com
Net Contents
4 x Batteries
Safety information
Keep battery away from children. Caution: Check for correct polarity (+/-). Do not disassemble, recharge or dispose of in fire. Do not mix used and new batteries, different brands or types. Keep away from children. Do not swallow. If swallowed, seek medical advice at once.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020