Carb Kila Hazel Nutter Spread 360G

Product Description
- Chocolate Hazelnut Flavour Spread Sweetened with Maltitol
- Grenade® Carb Killa Spread should be consumed as part of a balanced diet.
- With 20% protein and 87% less sugar than other leading chocolate spread brands, it is a delicious way to consume additional protein without all the additional sugar.
- Carb Killa® Hazel Nutter Spread is sweetened with Maltitol (which has fewer calories than sugar) and is suitable for vegetarians. Carb Killa® Hazel Nutter Spread is Gluten Free.
Grenade® Carb Killa® Spread is manufactured to the highest standards on behalf of Grenade (UK) Ltd
- 20% protein
- Made with whey protein
- Gluten and peanut free
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 360G
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm Oil), Maltitol, Whey Protein Concentrate (19%) (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Hazelnut Pieces (6%), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Manufactured in a facility that handles Wheat, Soy & Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened consume within 3 months. Do not refrigerate.For Best Before See Jar
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- Consume at any time of the day as part of a balanced diet and healthier lifestyle.
- As a tasty topping for your breakfast toast or bagel or a delicious sweet filing for a croissant. An ideal ingredient for baking protein treats - use as a topping for banana bread or a gooey filling for protein muffins. It makes a great combo with rice or oat cakes for a mid-morning or afternoon snack or maybe straight from the jar with a spoon for that ‘no fuss' sweet protein fix.
Number of uses
Servings per container: Approx. 11
Warnings
- Product contain more than 10g/100g polyols: excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.
Recycling info
Jar. Recyclable
Name and address
- Grenade (UK) Ltd,
- Marsh Ln,
- Hampton in Arden,
- Solihull,
- B92 0AJ.
Return to
- Customer Care Line: +44 (0) 2477 170 100
- info@grenade.com
- grenade.com
Net Contents
360g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per serving 33 g
|per 100 g
|Energy
|729 kJ / 176 kcal
|2209 kJ / 533 kcal
|Fat
|13.0 g
|40.0 g
|Of which Saturates
|3.0 g
|8.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|11.0 g
|34.0 g
|Of which Sugars
|1.8 g
|5.6 g
|Of which Polyols
|9.0 g
|27.0 g
|Fibre
|0.9 g
|2.6 g
|Protein
|7.0 g
|20.0 g
|Salt
|0.08 g
|0.24 g
Safety information
