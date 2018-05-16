By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carb Killa White Chocolate Cookie Spread 360G

Carb Killa White Chocolate Cookie Spread 360G
£ 6.50
£1.81/100g

Product Description

  • White Chocolate Cookie Flavour Spread Sweetened with Maltitol
  • Grenade® Carb Killa Spread should be consumed as part of a balanced diet.
  • With 20% protein and 87% less sugar than other leading chocolate spread brands, it is a delicious way to consume additional protein without all the additional sugar.
  • Carb Killa® White Chocolate Cookie Spread is sweetened with Maltitol (which has fewer calories than sugar) and is suitable for vegetarians.

Grenade® Carb Killa® Spread is manufactured to the highest standards on behalf of Grenade (UK) Ltd

  • 20% protein
  • Peanut free
  • Made with whey protein
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 360G

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm Oil), Maltitol, Whey Protein Concentrate (21%) (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cookie Crisps (6%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Wheat Malt, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate; Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin; Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavour), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavour

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured in a facility that handles Wheat, Soy & Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened consume within 3 months. Do not refrigerate.For Best Before See Jar

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • Consume at any time of the day as part of a balanced diet and healthier lifestyle.
  • As a tasty topping for your breakfast toast or bagel or a delicious sweet filing for a croissant. An ideal ingredient for baking protein treats - use as a topping for banana bread or a gooey filling for protein muffins. It makes a great combo with rice or oat cakes for a mid-morning or afternoon snack or maybe straight from the jar with a spoon for that ‘no fuss' sweet protein fix.

Number of uses

Servings per container: Approx. 11

Warnings

  • Product contains more than 10g/100g polyols: excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Grenade (UK) Ltd,
  • Marsh Ln,
  • Hampton in Arden,
  • Solihull,
  • B92 0AJ.

Return to

  • Grenade (UK) Ltd,
  • Marsh Ln,
  • Hampton in Arden,
  • Solihull,
  • B92 0AJ.
  • Customer Care Line: +44 (0) 2477 170 100
  • info@grenade.com
  • grenade.com

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper serving 33 gper 100 g
Energy 707 kJ / 170 kcal2143 kJ / 516 kcal
Fat 12.0 g36.0 g
Of which Saturates 3.0 g9.1 g
Carbohydrate 14.0 g41.0 g
Of Which Sugars 2.0 g6.0 g
Of Which Polyols 10.0 g31.5 g
Fibre <0.5 g<0.5 g
Protein 7.0 g20.0 g
Salt 0.12 g0.37 g

Safety information

View more safety information

Product contains more than 10g/100g polyols: excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.

